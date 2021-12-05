Take a look at these homes on the market in Boston

(Boston, MA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1 Carter Rd, Woburn, 01801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $719,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome HOME! Many recent renovations during current ownership within this impressive cape on a quiet, dead-end street. Enter your new home into the sun filled living room with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams and a wood burning stove to enjoy those quaint winter nights. Continue into the open concept kitchen and dining room with many recent updates including freshly painted cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances and new light fixtures. This home offers many possibilities with one first floor bedroom, two second floor bedrooms including a large master with his/her closets, and 4th bedroom in the basement. Additional finished space in basement could be used for home office, kids' playroom, and much more. BOTH bathrooms have been recently updated with radiant heated floors (keep those feet warm in the winter!), brand new showers and sink fixtures. Laundry in basement, and a flat fenced-in yard with a new patio perfect for a fire pit! Close to major highways and public trans.

434 Marlborough St, Boston-Back Bay, 02115 5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,500,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,440 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Flawlessly renovated townhouse by Payne Bouchier on sought after Marlborough St. Luxurious, contemporary, four story + headhouse level is approximately 4,500 sqft providing 5 spacious bdrms, 2 office spaces. Living room w custom built-ins, sep dining room w back deck for grilling. Oversized chef's kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Viking gas Stove refrigerator & more. 2 home offices or nursery/gym, Large primary bdrm w en suite spa-like bath for a total of 3.5 luxury baths & laundry. Special Features Include: *Income Producing ~ 1100sqft One Bdrm Rental on Garden Level * Magnificent Original Top-nailed Oak & Pine Floors *6-Zone Heating, Central Air Conditioning * 6 Fireplaces, (4 are gas) * Back Deck at Parlor Level & a Walled-In Back Garden * Superb ~1000SF Roof Deck Features Panoramic City Views with Copper Clad Head House, featuring 8 skylights, full sink, subzero mini fridge and fisher & paykel dishdraw *Tandem Parking for two Cars directly across street.

778 Boylston, Boston, 02116 2 Beds 3 Baths | $2,995,000 | Condominium | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Unparalleled service and 5-star hotel amenities make the Mandarin Oriental the height of luxury. Enjoy valet parking, radiant-heated sidewalks, renowned spa, fitness center, restaurant room service, and 24 hour doorman and concierge. Sprawling living space and sunny exposure overlooking the Back Bay in this wide open two bedroom, 2-½ bath layout with hardwood floors and fine finishes and fixtures throughout. Gorgeous granite kitchen open to living area. Graciously sized bedrooms including master with en suite marble bath. Includes central A/C, and one valet garage parking space. Located in the heart of the Back Bay, convenient to everything the city has to offer. Floorplans attached.

187 Burrill Street, Swampscott, 01907 4 Beds 2 Baths | $539,900 | Condominium | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Step right into this enchanted Victorian-style townhouse! This beautifully and extensively renovated and restored unit is spacious with touches of history found throughout. The living room features a fireplace, perfect for a cold winter night spent with family and friends. With a flowing floor plan and high ceilings, there is an abundance of natural light just inviting you into the unit. An extensively insulated interior unit and attic makes this home very comfortable and affordable to heat. New architectural style asphalt shingle roof and completely restored exterior trim work in the past 3 years. The back patio is perfect for summer lounging and there is plenty of space for gardening. A short walk to King’s Beach and only steps from the historic gingerbread-style train station. It is surrounded by the history of Swampscott, town offices, library, shops, restaurants, schools, and a short drive to the Vinnin Square shopping area!

