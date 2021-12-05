Take a look at these Boise condominiums on the market now

(BOISE, ID) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Boise condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

119 S 10Th St., Boise, 83702 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,395,000 | Condominium | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 2016

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS!! Located in the heart of downtown Boise. This luxury penthouse is located in The One Nineteen Building which was built in 2016. Walk into the entry way, make your way to the great room and kitchen area that is lined with windows allowing for beautiful views and all of the natural light. Fireplace that is floor to ceiling adding a beautiful accent piece in the great room. High ceilings throughout allowing maximum natural light to come in. Enjoy the deck for your morning coffee, evening BBQ and enjoy the views of the city and mountains! Quartz counter tops throughout. Walk right outside for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy the downtown lifestyle with all of the events, shops and eateries. Private parking garage and storage closet. Bike room and dog wash area. You have to come see to soak in all of the beautiful views this luxury penthouse has to offer!

For open house information, contact Megan Karas, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

1422 N Mckinney Ln, Boise, 83704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Condominium | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Move in ready condo tucked away in the coveted “Orchards at Fairview”. Enjoy low maintenance carefree living in this desirable gated community! Minutes from downtown, restaurants, shopping, many recreational opportunities nearby, also very close St. Al’s. Bask in your own sunroom flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings throughout the home enhance the living space. Granite countertops, Gas fireplace, Dual vanity in master bathroom with ample storage space and a two car garage. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. No yard work or exterior maintenance! HOA includes roof, water sewer and trash, exterior maintenance, snow removal, community clubhouse, library, pool and full gym.

For open house information, contact Michael Williams, Amherst Madison at 208-391-2391

9225 W Brogan, Boise, 83709 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Condominium | 877 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Fantastic opportunity to own a condo in Boise! This gorgeous home has fresh exterior paint, a cozy gas fireplace, and an ample amount of storage in the kitchen. Full appliance package included oven range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer. Private fenced patio with access to near by walking trail. The unit has views of a creek, pond, & the mountains! Enjoy the amenities this neighborhood offers, including a swimming pool and a clubhouse. The HOA handles all outside maintenance and snow removal for you. Make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Jeremiah Bullock, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

3850 E Haystack Drive, Boise, 83716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new condo building in Harris Ranch! The "Eno" is the first of its kind in Harris Ranch. Offering low maintenance "lock & leave" living near all the Harris Ranch amenities: Boise River, foothill trails, the Greenbelt, Shakespeare Festival, Barber Park, Bown Crossing, great schools & much more to come. This single level Eno Loft Unit 204 sits on the second floor on the north side w/foothill views. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 9ft 9in ceilings, private deck, reserved covered parking. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom w/walk in closet. Tile showers, quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, Pella windows, Bosch appliance package including refrigerator & washer & dryer, window coverings. LVP flooring in main living area, tile bathroom floors, & carpet in bedrooms. Onsite amenities: pool access, roof top deck, social room, bike storage, pet washing station, mail center, reserved in building storage space, electric vehicle charging station, elevator; the latest designs, materials & quality construction.

For open house information, contact Jace Stolfo, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000