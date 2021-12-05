ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Take a look at these Boise condominiums on the market now

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BOISE, ID) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Boise condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3xVr_0dEhjliR00

119 S 10Th St., Boise, 83702

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,395,000 | Condominium | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 2016

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS!! Located in the heart of downtown Boise. This luxury penthouse is located in The One Nineteen Building which was built in 2016. Walk into the entry way, make your way to the great room and kitchen area that is lined with windows allowing for beautiful views and all of the natural light. Fireplace that is floor to ceiling adding a beautiful accent piece in the great room. High ceilings throughout allowing maximum natural light to come in. Enjoy the deck for your morning coffee, evening BBQ and enjoy the views of the city and mountains! Quartz counter tops throughout. Walk right outside for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy the downtown lifestyle with all of the events, shops and eateries. Private parking garage and storage closet. Bike room and dog wash area. You have to come see to soak in all of the beautiful views this luxury penthouse has to offer!

For open house information, contact Megan Karas, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98823888)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdsTZ_0dEhjliR00

1422 N Mckinney Ln, Boise, 83704

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Condominium | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Move in ready condo tucked away in the coveted “Orchards at Fairview”. Enjoy low maintenance carefree living in this desirable gated community! Minutes from downtown, restaurants, shopping, many recreational opportunities nearby, also very close St. Al’s. Bask in your own sunroom flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings throughout the home enhance the living space. Granite countertops, Gas fireplace, Dual vanity in master bathroom with ample storage space and a two car garage. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. No yard work or exterior maintenance! HOA includes roof, water sewer and trash, exterior maintenance, snow removal, community clubhouse, library, pool and full gym.

For open house information, contact Michael Williams, Amherst Madison at 208-391-2391

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98825215)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZVNv_0dEhjliR00

9225 W Brogan, Boise, 83709

2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Condominium | 877 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Fantastic opportunity to own a condo in Boise! This gorgeous home has fresh exterior paint, a cozy gas fireplace, and an ample amount of storage in the kitchen. Full appliance package included oven range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer. Private fenced patio with access to near by walking trail. The unit has views of a creek, pond, & the mountains! Enjoy the amenities this neighborhood offers, including a swimming pool and a clubhouse. The HOA handles all outside maintenance and snow removal for you. Make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Jeremiah Bullock, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817193)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmtFA_0dEhjliR00

3850 E Haystack Drive, Boise, 83716

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new condo building in Harris Ranch! The "Eno" is the first of its kind in Harris Ranch. Offering low maintenance "lock & leave" living near all the Harris Ranch amenities: Boise River, foothill trails, the Greenbelt, Shakespeare Festival, Barber Park, Bown Crossing, great schools & much more to come. This single level Eno Loft Unit 204 sits on the second floor on the north side w/foothill views. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 9ft 9in ceilings, private deck, reserved covered parking. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom w/walk in closet. Tile showers, quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, Pella windows, Bosch appliance package including refrigerator & washer & dryer, window coverings. LVP flooring in main living area, tile bathroom floors, & carpet in bedrooms. Onsite amenities: pool access, roof top deck, social room, bike storage, pet washing station, mail center, reserved in building storage space, electric vehicle charging station, elevator; the latest designs, materials & quality construction.

For open house information, contact Jace Stolfo, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98822916)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Condominiums#Boise River#Restaurants#Quartz
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
207
Followers
576
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy