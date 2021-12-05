ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

 5 days ago

(Greenville, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUvtU_0dEhjfQ500

301 Foxbank Circle, Greer, 29651

5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in 2021

5 Bed 3.5 Bath Home on finished basement being built in Creekside Manor! Features include: Pan ceiling in master, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in main living areas, double sinks - garden tub - separate shower in master bath, Basement includes full finished bathroom, 5th bedroom, and media/game room! **$5,000 Builder Incentive Offered When Using Recommended Lender and Closing Attorney!**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROHwz_0dEhjfQ500

18 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $241,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMcaH_0dEhjfQ500

233 Ashwood Way, Easley, 29640

4 Beds 2 Baths | $276,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Lenhardt Grove! New construction homes are finally offered in a great location and at a great value! Located just minutes from Downtown Easley, this community offers the serenity of being away from the city but conveniently close to shopping, schools, hospitals and attractions. Amenities to include pool, cabana and sidewalks throughout. The community will offer several thoughtfully-designed floor plans that feature superior craftsmanship and included features. With this combination, Lenhardt Grove is sure to be the perfect place to call home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwM0a_0dEhjfQ500

35 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,660 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

