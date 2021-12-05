Single-family homes for sale in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Looking for a house in Akron? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

145 White Pond Dr, Akron, 44313 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath located minutes from Summit mall and close proximity to major shopping and restaurants! Not to mention less than a mile from I-77. This well-maintained home has a new roof installed in 2020, new water heater in 2018, new air conditioner in 2021, remodeled kitchen and fireplace, refinished patio, and nature stone added to basement. All windows were replaced in 2014 with double pane. A gas fireplace in the main living area makes the perfect hangout spot for a cozy winter! The partially finished basement offers additional living space as well as additional space for storage. Relax in its beautiful four seasons room with a view to a private and inclusive yard. Walk out to a fully fence/enclosed outdoor space with an added gazebo. This house is located in a peaceful area with minimal traffic.

For open house information, contact Ying He, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

1032 Killian Rd, Akron, 44312 4 Beds 4 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Country living and still close to shopping and restaurants!!! This spacious Ranch has 2404 feet of living space, and sits on 2.88 acres. It has 4 bedrooms, the master bedroom has an en suite, and there are two more spacious bedrooms in the main part of the house. There is an in Law suite with a private entrance and also excess to the main house. It has very large bedroom, full bath and a private Kitchen, living/dining room space. The main part of the house has another bath and a half. There is a full super large finished basement with a lot of storage. This house has a large sunroom off the back of the house that overlooks the beautiful back yard you can step out of the sunroom onto a large deck that steps down to a large stamped concert patio. The home is currently being used as offices. This is a must see!!! Call for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Kelly S Lanham, Wittensoldner Realty at 330-325-0048

3666 Knecht Dr, Norton, 44203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,830 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2022

A brand new Dominica Spring floorplan in Norton's only new ranch community with a dog park, included lawn & snow care, with fences and sheds permitted! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and Laundry room conveniently located just steps from from the Master Suite. To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

1698 Juniata Rd, Tallmadge, 44278 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome home to 1698 Juniata Rd in Tallmadge. This very well maintained ranch features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. As you walk in the updated front door, you will notice the recently installed recessed lighting, neutral decor, and open floor plan. Original hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The full basement has plenty of room for storage and is just waiting for your finishing touches. The detached oversized 1.5 car garage has electric, gas line, newer garage door, and has recently been painted. Other updates include(all dates approximate): '18 wood laminate flooring, paint throughout, bedroom doors, kitchen (counter, hardware, cabinet paint), and light fixtures. ’15 furnace & high efficiency A/C. ’13 roof, vinyl siding, windows, slider, and hot water tank. This home is located in Tallmadge school district and is close to shopping, parks, and expressway. Call for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Samantha J Lephew, Keller Williams Legacy Group Realty at 330-433-6005