Insta Cats: Funniest, Cutest, Most Purrfect Cat Videos Of The Week

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.

PETS ・ 26 DAYS AGO