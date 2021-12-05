ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Insta Cats: Funniest, Cutest, Most Purrfect Cat Videos Of The Week

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello there! How was your weekend? If it was anything like ours then you're already off to good start. It was a bit rainy by us, we snuggled up with...

homenewshere.com

Feral Cat Holds His Foster Mom's Hand | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Feral cat kept trying to bite his foster mom until she figured out why he was upset...and he decided to hold her hand ♥️. To see more of Marcia's rescue work, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/marciaseager. Special thanks to SOS Prairie Rescue for helping take care of...
PETS
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
insidescience.org

Cats Know Where Their Owners Are

(Inside Science) -- Anyone who's met a cat knows that felines are notoriously difficult to keep track of. On nearly a weekly basis, one of my own disappears somewhere in the house, hiding while I fruitlessly tear the place apart and ignore the sinking fear that they may have gotten outside. After some period of time, they just … reappear.
ANIMALS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
Good News Network

Rare Canadian Cat Has Thumbs Making His Paws Look Like Cute Mittens

Meet Teddy, the adorable polydactyl cat who was born with extra toes that make his front paws look, like human hands. Three-year-old domestic shorthair Teddy is a polydactyl, which means he has extra toes on his hind feet and two thumbs which makes his front paws look like mittens. Teddy,...
PETS
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Dogs Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Derp dogs, derp dogs, derpy, derpy, derpy dogs! Can you guess how we’re going to bring a smile to your face today, dear Pandas? With photos of adorably derpy dogs, of course! Wait, you knew? You’re gonna have to let me know how later. But for now, let’s not waste any time and jump straight into the pile of happy doggos and pupperinos who can’t wait to meet you.
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...
ANIMALS
animalfair.com

Happy Catnukah! Funniest Jewish Cat ever!

Thank you for sending this fun Holiday photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile ! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to yappy@animalfair.com with Furtastic in...
ANIMALS
