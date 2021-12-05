ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Madison? These houses are on the market

(Madison, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madison. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6908 Southwind Cir, Windsor, 53598

5 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,876 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Spacious 5 bedroom (possibly 6!) w/open floor plan and solar electric system on cul-de-sac across from park. Huge kitchen w/quartz countertops, island, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. Lower level w/ family room, bar, and fireplace. Walkout to brick patio leading to 32x16 in-ground heated salt water pool w/retractable cover, deck, fenced yard, mature trees, oversized and insulated 3 car garage w/lots of overhead storage. New hybrid water heater. Pool furniture/equipment stays and yard equipment is negotiable. What we love: the open floor plan with a basement that doesn’t feel like a basement, the swimming pool, neighborhood, neighbors and schools. The house has very little unusable space and tons of storage. Great house for entertaining in both summer and winter.

For open house information, contact Caleb Payne, Madcityhomes.Com at 608-438-3150

6145 Dell Dr, Madison, 53718

2 Beds 4 Baths | $214,900 | Townhouse | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Great location in the popular Richmond Hills subdivision! Lovely, quiet community with a large neighborhood park at the end of the street and easy access to major roadways. Main floor features an open living/dining room with slide-out door to a nice deck, kitchen with breakfast bar, and a half bath. 2 Large bedrooms, each with a private bath. Newer appliances included. Lower level family room and half bath. This is an end unit, with great natural lighting throughout. Private entrance, large driveway that will fit two cars, and an attached 1-car garage. Home warranty included. Seller will credit $700 at closing to fix fireplace.

For open house information, contact Ronda Lawry, Keller Williams Realty at 608-831-0800

2901 Harvey St, Madison, 53705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,479 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Lovely colonial in prime Findlay Park near west location. Gorgeous original woodwork & hardwood floors throughout deliver charm-filled details to this sweet 2 story. Main level offers spacious living room w/ wood burning stove, remodeled kitchen w/ attached dining area, all season sunroom w/ skylights & heated tile flooring, as well as a large full bathroom + laundry w/LG washer+dryer. Kitchen opens to sunroom & features breakfast bar, granite countertops, & gas stove. Upper level includes 3 beds + full bath. Other highlights include walk up attic space, access to back deck off sunroom, 1 car attached garage w/ basement access, mature lot & great curb appeal. Just steps to hospitals, UW, schools, retail, dining, bike paths & more!

For open house information, contact Chas Martin, Sprinkman Real Estate at 608-220-1453

7209 Colony Dr, Madison, 53717

4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious & appealing 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in West Madison's Walnut Grove neighborhood. Enter to a grand 2-story foyer leading to a light-filled family room w/vaulted ceiling, formal dining room & lovely kitchen w/ SS appliances, island and eat-in dining space. Step down to a living room w/gas fireplace and access to a great screened porch. Den/office space also could be a 5th bedroom. Upstairs, find 4 sizable bedrooms including the primary w/ large WIC & ensuite. Easily finish the LL for more square footage! Attached 2-car garage, mature lot, a recently painted exterior, newer gutter guards & great landscaping round out this home near parks, trails & plenty of shopping & restaurants. See list of updates/features in docs. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Daniel Tenney, MHB Real Estate at 608-333-5362

