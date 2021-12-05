ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Townhomes of Montgomery: See what’s on the market

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 5 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Montgomery’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SP2Q_0dEhj7gk00

4269 Chesire Drive, Montgomery, 36116

3 Beds 3 Baths | $184,000 | Townhouse | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this adorable and updated townhouse in the amazing Somerhill neighborhood. New-New-New-. New roof, new fence, new lighting on storage installed in Jan 2021. New carpet installed Nov 2021. Layout is great in this home. The master suite is on the bottom floor along with a 1/2 bathroom in the hall for guests. Washer/Dryer hookup is on bottom floor also. Upstairs features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The back patio is perfect for lounging, reading, entertaining, ......... I could go on and on. Contact your favorite realtor and make your appointment today.

For open house information, contact LaQuann Heard, KW Montgomery at 334-277-8920

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-506711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnzWR_0dEhj7gk00

3558 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, 36111

3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming Townhouse Centrally located in McGehee Estates! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom has plenty of space for your family and friends and a nice private courtyard as well. There is a large greatroom as you walk in the front of the home and an additional den/greatroom at the back of the home that opens to the dining area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and great pass through the dining area as well. The dining area has double doors that lead you to the private walled courtyard, that is just as charming as it sounds. Upstairs you will find all 3 generous sized bedrooms, hall bathroom and master bathroom with large vanity, closet and separate tub/shower combo. This home has updated flooring and fresh paint and is ready for a new owner. This adorable property is located close to local shops, restaurants and schools. This little BEAUTY won't last long, call your favorite realtor to view this home today!

For open house information, contact Amee Carr, Century 21 Southern Star at 334-365-4511

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-506731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ztbs_0dEhj7gk00

669 North Pass Road, Montgomery, 36110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Townhouse | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This home is a 3 bed 2 bath fully renovated. New paint, fixtures, and updated laminate and tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with appliances included.

For open house information, contact Casey Johnson, Harris And Atkins Real Estate at 334-495-4000

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-501307)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Real Estate
Montgomery, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Johnson
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
418
Followers
617
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy