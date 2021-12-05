Townhomes of Montgomery: See what’s on the market

(MONTGOMERY, AL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Montgomery’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

4269 Chesire Drive, Montgomery, 36116 3 Beds 3 Baths | $184,000 | Townhouse | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this adorable and updated townhouse in the amazing Somerhill neighborhood. New-New-New-. New roof, new fence, new lighting on storage installed in Jan 2021. New carpet installed Nov 2021. Layout is great in this home. The master suite is on the bottom floor along with a 1/2 bathroom in the hall for guests. Washer/Dryer hookup is on bottom floor also. Upstairs features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The back patio is perfect for lounging, reading, entertaining, ......... I could go on and on. Contact your favorite realtor and make your appointment today.

3558 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, 36111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming Townhouse Centrally located in McGehee Estates! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom has plenty of space for your family and friends and a nice private courtyard as well. There is a large greatroom as you walk in the front of the home and an additional den/greatroom at the back of the home that opens to the dining area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and great pass through the dining area as well. The dining area has double doors that lead you to the private walled courtyard, that is just as charming as it sounds. Upstairs you will find all 3 generous sized bedrooms, hall bathroom and master bathroom with large vanity, closet and separate tub/shower combo. This home has updated flooring and fresh paint and is ready for a new owner. This adorable property is located close to local shops, restaurants and schools. This little BEAUTY won't last long, call your favorite realtor to view this home today!

669 North Pass Road, Montgomery, 36110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Townhouse | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This home is a 3 bed 2 bath fully renovated. New paint, fixtures, and updated laminate and tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with appliances included.

