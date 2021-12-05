Homes for sale in Syracuse: New listings

(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Syracuse area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Syracuse listings:

721 Lancaster Avenue, Syracuse, 13210 5 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Prime SU LOCATION AND REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROPERTY 2021-2022 Rental is $4725.00 per month plus utilities! By appt only / 48 hour notice Please have buyer pre-qual ready

4183 Pisces Circle, Liverpool, 13090 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2144 s/f colonial in Streamwood. Recently added hardwoods throughout the house, updated kitchen and bathrooms, numerous windows for a lot of natural light all with custom 2-inch blinds. Great Kitchen family room layout for large gatherings with sliding glass door that leads to new stone patio and fully fenced yard. Huge Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large master bath with duel sink vanity. All other rooms are spacious and freshly painted with an updated main bathroom. Nicely finished basement rec room with built in wet bar also potential 5th bedroom or office. Exterior offers maintenance free siding, architectural roof and "Sunsetter" awning over backyard patio. This is a must see, that is move in ready

919 Lancaster Avenue, Syracuse, 13210 5 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1910

SU Investment. Rented 21-22 school year for $2475/mo plus utilities Exterior just painted- Huge bedrooms.

4930 Manor Hill Drive, Syracuse, 13215 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1971

For all of those buyers that have "given Up .."DON'T!" Come see this Classic, Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial meticulously maintained. Seriously, meticulously maintained. Comfort Oversized windows throughout (Even in the basement!) that overlook beautiful grounds. There are Hardwoods up and down and in all bedrooms, Large Owners bedroom with private bathroom, the rest of the bedrooms are good size. formal dining room, large front to back living room, eat in kitchen with island, built in oven, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, cook top, and views to a beautiful back yard. Family room has a large stone gas fireplace, hd woods, slider that leads to a pvc type and beautiful back yard the Lawn sprinkler system in front and back keeps the lawn to perfection. The garage has epoxy floors to keep the dirt down along with water so the owner could rinse his/her car off in the winter. Location is great and the condition is terrific! This house is pristine and Priced to sell! Don't give up, this house has been waiting for you! Seller will look at offers starting Wednesday 10/20/2021 @ 2pm

