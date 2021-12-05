ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Tallahassee: See what’s on the market now

 5 days ago

(Tallahassee, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tallahassee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9MAd_0dEhj2H700

722 Apache, Tallahassee, 32301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,450 | Single Family Residence | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This three bedroom two bath block home is located on the southeast side of Tallahassee in the Apalachee Ridge Community. Home features large living room, separate kitchen and dining area, inside laundry, carport, fenced front and back yards, rear deck and storage shed. Make this your home today. This property may qualify for Seller Financing(Vendee)

For open house information, contact Othell Broger, Broger Real Estate Services at 850-878-5589

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-339576)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351yvT_0dEhj2H700

7491 Skipper, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Offered for sale is one of the best properties you'll find. Beautiful, well maintained, architecturally designed home built by renowned builder Carl Ferrell. Along with the 3 bed 2.5 bath main home it includes 2 detached structures. One that is heated and cooled with 320 square feet and possibility of plumbing for an in-law suite, currently being used as an art studio. The other is a Florida room with 220 square feet, both are off the main rear newly replaced deck as you exit the home. Further back on the over 3 acres you have 80' of lake frontage on a 5 acre lake. The grounds are full with mature trees, flowering shrubs and is a delight. Enjoy your mornings on the side patio off of the kitchen, or entertaining on the back deck under the live oak. There is also an additional carport that can double as a pull barn for boats or lawn equipment.

For open house information, contact Ben Poston, Canopy Road Realty at 850-408-1479

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-339181)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtl87_0dEhj2H700

310 Arden Rd, Tallahassee, 32305

3 Beds 1 Bath | $111,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Nice starter home or to downsize. Great curb appeal with front porch and great yard. Owners say SELL IT! So make offer!!

For open house information, contact Phillip Summers, Summers Realty Of Tallahassee, at 850-222-5658

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-328461)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nue1y_0dEhj2H700

3991 Ben Stoutamire, Tallahassee, 32310

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Cute, well-maintained, and private home! This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom has been well maintained, is very clean, and is quite spacious! Separate room for an office, and a detached building outside perfect for a workshop or secondary outdoor living/hangout space. The entire property is fenced in with a large gate for dogs and or parking vehicles in the yard. The floor plan is also split, and there is absolutely no carpet in the house. All hard surface flooring for easy cleaning and maintenance. If you're looking for an affordable house just outside of Tallahassee with privacy, then this is it! Schedule a showing today !

For open house information, contact Damian Costantino, Hill Spooner & Elliott Inc at 850-907-2051

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-338682)

See more property details

Comments / 0

