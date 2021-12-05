ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Homes for sale in Salem: New listings

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 5 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Looking for a house in Salem? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Salem-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkSmC_0dEhj0Vf00

1641 Onyx St Nw, Salem, 97304

4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,707 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful single level located in desirable West Salem neighborhood. Home features open living spaces with large rooms. Huge master bed with large MBR. Large 4th bedroom with full bath on upper level perfect for dual living. Big kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters & lots of cabinet space. fully fenced, low maintenance back yard feels like an oasis with beautiful plants & a new covered outdoor living area. Open House on Oct 23-24 12-2pm

For open house information, contact ERIC PETERSON, REAL BROKER at 503-740-9768

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-784751)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV5On_0dEhj0Vf00

1010 Keystone Lp, Keizer, 97303

5 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Wonderful 2-story 5+ bedroom 2.5 bath den and bonus room and a great room open concept. 3 car garage. Upgraded Fisher & Paykel Professional Grade SS Appliances, solid surface counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring. High efficiency furnace w/AC. Covered rear patio, fully landscaped and fenced. Less than 3 miles to Keizer Station and I-5. Forest Ridge School District.

For open house information, contact MARK FARROW, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-777601)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUffm_0dEhj0Vf00

2810 Flat Rock Ct Nw, Salem, 97304

4 Beds 4 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,689 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous entry to a grand staircase. Formal LR & DR, FRM open to kitchen w/Brazilian cherry WF & cabinets. Granite counters throughout. Gas FP in FRM. Office on main along with half bath, & laundry room. Upstairs Jack & Jill bedroom/bathroom, 3rd with its own bathroom, primary bedroom & ensuite is an oasis w/water closet, 2 WIC. All new in 2021: slider to deck, AC, furnace, Hot water heater, all new carpet, & refinished hardwood floors. New exterior paint in 2020. Nice size lot, located in West Meadows!

For open house information, contact MARIANNE MCNALLY, MANOR REALTY at 503-881-0005

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-786328)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSZwz_0dEhj0Vf00

4750 Delight St N, Keizer, 97303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1954

A great deal for this large home on a large lot. Priced to allow for you to upgrade. Family room has a fireplace. Lots of parking, covered patio. Large garage being used as office, can easily be converted back.

For open house information, contact CINDY YODER, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-785702)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Salem, OR
Real Estate
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Peterson
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
573
Followers
578
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy