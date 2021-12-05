Single-family homes for sale in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Looking for a house in Pensacola? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

403 Gibbs Rd, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1945

OPEN House this Saturday & Sunday | 12/4 & 12/5 from 12 to 3 PM!! One of the largest homes in Navy Point! This charming 3 BD 2 BA ranch has approx 1925 sqft of living space. Bonus room closed off with double doors for privacy which could be used as an additional bedroom. Both of the full baths have been completely remolded. The step down TV room has charming rustic natural knotty pine planks. Home boasts solid Oak gun stock hardwood flooring in the main living areas. The bedrooms and additional rooms have vinyl or carpet flooring. Custom woodwork and molding throughout the entire home. NEW double paned windows installed in 2010. All electrical and plumbing is up to code. A/C elevated & replaced in 2018 with REME HALO unit that includes air purification and dehumidifier. Roof replaced in 2016 and has spray foam insulation for energy efficiency. Home has natural gas that powers the cooktop and oven, all other appliances to include water heater (2018 replacement) are electric. Safety features include modern Home Security system hardwired with battery back up to include smoke detectors / heat sensors. Outdoor features include a 20' X 24' composite deck, above ground pool, back yard fire pit as well as inground irrigation watering system. Termite treatment as well as preventative maintenance on A/C & water heater done annually (No termite damage has every been discovered or treated). Plenty of space for parking or storing of toys on the side of the home with detached storage shed. Navy Point has it all - Triangle Park, Walking Trails, Boat Dock, Sidewalks along the Waterfront, Picnic Areas.

2972 Turners Meadow Rd, Pensacola, 32514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2003

MULTIPLE OFFERS! Sellers asking for highest and best by Sunday 3:00PM. Super Starter - 3 BD/ 2 BA all BRICK home with a NEW ROOF and FRESH PAINT! You have got to check out this wonderful home conveniently located near shopping, the interstate, and in the Ransom Middle and Tate High School system. Perfect for the first time home owner, retiree, military, or just about anyone; this low-maintenance home has everything you need to get you started, with loads of potential to make it your own. Upon entry to the home you will find a formal dining area that could easily transition to a den or office space. As you pass the hall you will find the kitchen overlooking the living room and eat-in kitchen area with tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a sliding glass door that opens up to a covered porch perfect for relaxing in the shade in the privately fenced back yard. This open floor plan includes ceramic tile in the main areas with wood flooring in the bedrooms and Plantation Shutters decorate the windows throughout. This charmer is move-in-ready and will not last long!

1501 W Wright St, Pensacola, 32502 3 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 2020

**This home is PRESALE**One of three cottages to be built in the Westside Garden District neighborhood by Urban Infill Corporation, these two-story artisan homes will feature modern finishes with a classic, tasteful design. With 1,700 square feet of living space, and porches on both the first and second levels, this home provides great space indoors and out. Standard finishes include: stained concrete floors on the first level, carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms, all plywood cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertop in the kitchen, wooden privacy fencing, and ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms. Additional upgrades are available. The Saint John’s Cottages will one of the most affordable developments to be built near Downtown Pensacola, and is sure to move quickly! Reserve yours today!

502 S Navy Boulevard, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful brick home in Warrington that is totally renovated. This 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home has wood laminate flooring in all areas and tile in the bathrooms. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dining area. The master bathroom features a double vanity with a granite countertop. There is a huge laundry room that could double as a Florida room, gym, office, or is big enough for a combination of these. The back yard has an above ground pool and a firepit and is perfect for entertaining. The back yard also has a yard building included. This move in ready beauty is minutes away from NAS Pensacola and also close to Downtown.

