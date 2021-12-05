House hunting in Lexington? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(LEXINGTON, KY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lexington or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

2414 Lake Park Road, Lexington, 40502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,500 | Condominium | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Are you looking for gated condo living with beautiful lake access? Would you love to relax on your balcony with breathtaking water views? Are you someone looking for a place to share with multiple roommates? Would you love access to a clubhouse, pool, firepit, lake swimming, fishing and boat dock access on the water? This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 1547 sq. ft. condo has it all. There is a huge primary bedroom with a massive walk in closet. The second oversize bedroom has a large walk in closet also. There is a 3rd bedroom with views of clubhouse and pool. Recent updates include HVAC (2021), new carpet (2021), tile flooring (2021), Hot Water Heater (2021) and most areas freshly painted. Samsung washer and dryer are negotiable.

369 East Main Street, Lexington, 40507 1 Bed 2 Baths | $334,000 | Condominium | 851 Square Feet | Built in None

Be a part of downtown living in this new upscale condo development located in the heart of it all. Spacious with large windows, open floor plans, granite, tile and beautiful moldings. This is a one bedroom unit with one and one half baths. 95% complete. 9'3' ceilings. Stainless appliances - range, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator package included. Separate utility room in each unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and events events. One PLUS, one and two bedroom units available. Access to roof top (6th floor) indoor club and terrace. Entertain and enjoy amazing sunset views of Lexington. Deeded reserved parking comes with each unit. Water and garbage included. Photos are of prior model. Located in the Field & Main Building at the corner of Main and Eastern directly across from Carson's. Schedule a property tour today.

535 South Upper Street, Lexington, 40508 1 Bed 1 Bath | $228,000 | Condominium | 1,067 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Attention Investors! Great loft condo available for sale with tenant already in place for next 3 years! Stylish, open floor plan - bamboo floors, bedroom plus office, balcony overlooks South Mill Street. 2 parking spaces in parking garage. This condo also has 2 storage units. Located on University of KY campus and only 2 blocks from downtown LEX!

345 West Vine Street, Lexington, 40507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Luxury condo atop the Hilton Hotel with 3 way sweeping views of downtown Lexington! Features include 2 large bedrooms with 2 full renovated baths, newer kitchen, dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Enjoy all of the hotel amenities including pool, fitness center, room service, restaurant and bar! Enjoy stepping out the door where everything is waiting for you - Downtown - local restaurants, shopping, Triangle Park, Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena, galleries and theatres.

