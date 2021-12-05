ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Greensboro, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YpjF_0dEhivGG00

108 Brody Way, Greensboro, 27455

4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49166-T202)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215m9M_0dEhivGG00

1036 Henson Park Drive, Greensboro, 27455

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49166-490-49166-491660000-0033)

See more property details

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Ownership#Townhouses#Restaurants#Smart Home
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
420
Followers
568
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy