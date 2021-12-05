Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Greensboro, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

108 Brody Way, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

1036 Henson Park Drive, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro