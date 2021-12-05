ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These houses are for sale in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Corpus Christi area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Corpus Christi-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cr0ug_0dEhiuNX00

8006 St Laurent Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414

4 Beds 6 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,943 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Magnificent scale with a welcome feel in this King's Crossing gem. Manicured palms, floral beds & brick entries lead to the guest parking area. Through the lead glass front door you are welcomed by the chandelier lit foyer, formal living w/bookshelf wall & grand dining room. Granite covered island kitchen features a panel door fridge/freezer, corner pantry, dual ranges, breakfast bar, glass cabinets & extended serving in the dining w/side yard views. 3 guest bedrooms share the 3rd living w/custom desks. Your master's suite features electric curtains, dual closets, jetted tub, river stone floors, gorgeous granite vanities & connecting shower. Entertaining great room sports glass pocket doors, electric fireplace & expansive window wall overlooking the relaxing screened patio. Decomposed granite beds with river rocks showcase colorful scenic gardens extending across the 19,127 SF traversable backyard with various elevations, stone benches & an edible garden to enjoy this peaceful oasis.

For open house information, contact Shawn Cass, Cass Real Estate at 361-643-2662

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-382649)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEK8j_0dEhiuNX00

2402 Kenney Lane, Ingleside, 78362

3 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This charming home offers the laid-back appeal of country living along with all the city perks you could ever wish for. A fenced front yard and quaint porch welcome you to the property and invite you to step inside where you will find a light-filled 1,207 sqft. There are three good-size bedrooms and one bathroom along with a bonus room that could easily be transformed into a fourth bedroom with a built-in closet. The garage was converted into a well-appointed master suite that’s ready and waiting for the lucky new owners. Everyday life will center around the stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Newley installed butcher block countertops with a large farmhouse sink. From here, you can move into the living and dining area or step outside to the large covered patio and host guests while overlooking the expansive backyard TONS of space. There’s ample off-street parking and all city utilities for added convenience.

For open house information, contact Alexander Garcia, Keller Williams Coastal Bend at 361-225-7900

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-388278)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYN1J_0dEhiuNX00

3633 S Saxet Dr, Corpus Christi, 78408

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Nice size 3 bedroom 1 bath home with parking on the side. Updated kitchen and bathroom along with new windows in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New flooring in the kitchen and hallway. New storm doors at the front and the back door. Partial chain link fence. City is working on the streets in the area.

For open house information, contact Punky Juarez, Ultima Real Estate at 972-980-9393

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-390515)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0gP8_0dEhiuNX00

1233 Cambridge Dr, Corpus Christi, 78404

2 Beds 1 Bath | $166,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Adorable two bedroom home with a two car detached car. Large open patio. Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen. Large master bedroom closet. Centrally located close to local schools and shopping. Repairs completed, plumbing and pest control.

For open house information, contact Patty L. Taylor, Patty Taylor Properties at 361-946-4663

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386744)

