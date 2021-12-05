These houses are for sale in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Corpus Christi area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

8006 St Laurent Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414 4 Beds 6 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,943 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Magnificent scale with a welcome feel in this King's Crossing gem. Manicured palms, floral beds & brick entries lead to the guest parking area. Through the lead glass front door you are welcomed by the chandelier lit foyer, formal living w/bookshelf wall & grand dining room. Granite covered island kitchen features a panel door fridge/freezer, corner pantry, dual ranges, breakfast bar, glass cabinets & extended serving in the dining w/side yard views. 3 guest bedrooms share the 3rd living w/custom desks. Your master's suite features electric curtains, dual closets, jetted tub, river stone floors, gorgeous granite vanities & connecting shower. Entertaining great room sports glass pocket doors, electric fireplace & expansive window wall overlooking the relaxing screened patio. Decomposed granite beds with river rocks showcase colorful scenic gardens extending across the 19,127 SF traversable backyard with various elevations, stone benches & an edible garden to enjoy this peaceful oasis.

2402 Kenney Lane, Ingleside, 78362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This charming home offers the laid-back appeal of country living along with all the city perks you could ever wish for. A fenced front yard and quaint porch welcome you to the property and invite you to step inside where you will find a light-filled 1,207 sqft. There are three good-size bedrooms and one bathroom along with a bonus room that could easily be transformed into a fourth bedroom with a built-in closet. The garage was converted into a well-appointed master suite that’s ready and waiting for the lucky new owners. Everyday life will center around the stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Newley installed butcher block countertops with a large farmhouse sink. From here, you can move into the living and dining area or step outside to the large covered patio and host guests while overlooking the expansive backyard TONS of space. There’s ample off-street parking and all city utilities for added convenience.

3633 S Saxet Dr, Corpus Christi, 78408 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Nice size 3 bedroom 1 bath home with parking on the side. Updated kitchen and bathroom along with new windows in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New flooring in the kitchen and hallway. New storm doors at the front and the back door. Partial chain link fence. City is working on the streets in the area.

1233 Cambridge Dr, Corpus Christi, 78404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $166,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Adorable two bedroom home with a two car detached car. Large open patio. Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen. Large master bedroom closet. Centrally located close to local schools and shopping. Repairs completed, plumbing and pest control.

