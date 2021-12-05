ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

House hunt Stockton: See what’s on the market now

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 5 days ago

(Stockton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mW83p_0dEhitUo00

26 W Swain Rd, Stockton, 95207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful house with newer solar; wood & tile floors, freshly painted interior. Dual pane windows; central heat/air; composition roof. Dining area in great room on wood floor. Kitchen upgraded with appliances, cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floor. Large back yard.

For open house information, contact Renae V. Whiteside, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11917533)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LtxR_0dEhitUo00

3456 W. Mendocino Ave, Stockton, 95204

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Attached | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Check out this spacious 1,624 square foot single story home located in the desirable Country Club neighborhood! Two living room areas and possible 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Open Floor plan concept with new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter, gas stove top, ceiling fans throughout, central heat and air. New interior and exterior paint. Large backyard perfect for gatherings with wood deck and newly landscaped front yard. Awesome Established neighborhood! Don't Miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Mendez, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11966908)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCygc_0dEhitUo00

408 E Pearl Ave, Stockton, 95207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $379,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in None

Great starter home centrally located in Stockton. Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated with tons of living space. Huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes away from big box stores, malls, and supermarkets.

For open house information, contact Ricky Huang, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12033026)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIKJT_0dEhitUo00

917 Osprey Drive, Lathrop, 95330

4 Beds 2 Baths | $646,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in None

Cascade offers one and two-story single-family homes and three smartly designed floorplans ranging from approximately 1,502 to 2,181 square feet. Choose the plan that suits you best with up to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms youll discover all that you need and more. All three home designs allow for style and comfort with an open-concept great room that flows effortlessly into a dining space and beautiful kitchen. Primary bedroom suites feature a walk-in closet, double vanities, and a separate water closet, per plan. Youll also find plenty of secondary bedrooms, a space-saving side-by-side laundry room, and a 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kristin Casey D.R. Horton - Bay Area

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-60357-1843)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
732
Followers
561
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy