House hunt Stockton: See what’s on the market now

26 W Swain Rd, Stockton, 95207 3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful house with newer solar; wood & tile floors, freshly painted interior. Dual pane windows; central heat/air; composition roof. Dining area in great room on wood floor. Kitchen upgraded with appliances, cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floor. Large back yard.

3456 W. Mendocino Ave, Stockton, 95204 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Attached | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Check out this spacious 1,624 square foot single story home located in the desirable Country Club neighborhood! Two living room areas and possible 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Open Floor plan concept with new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter, gas stove top, ceiling fans throughout, central heat and air. New interior and exterior paint. Large backyard perfect for gatherings with wood deck and newly landscaped front yard. Awesome Established neighborhood! Don't Miss out on this one!

408 E Pearl Ave, Stockton, 95207 3 Beds 1 Bath | $379,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in None

Great starter home centrally located in Stockton. Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated with tons of living space. Huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes away from big box stores, malls, and supermarkets.

917 Osprey Drive, Lathrop, 95330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $646,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in None

Cascade offers one and two-story single-family homes and three smartly designed floorplans ranging from approximately 1,502 to 2,181 square feet. Choose the plan that suits you best with up to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms youll discover all that you need and more. All three home designs allow for style and comfort with an open-concept great room that flows effortlessly into a dining space and beautiful kitchen. Primary bedroom suites feature a walk-in closet, double vanities, and a separate water closet, per plan. Youll also find plenty of secondary bedrooms, a space-saving side-by-side laundry room, and a 2-car garage.

