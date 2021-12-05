Urban living in Santa Ana without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(SANTA ANA, CA) These Santa Ana townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Santa Ana, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

17802 La Rosa Lane, Fountain Valley, 92708 4 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Townhouse | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1973

If you’re looking for the serenity of privacy and the connection of community, this move-in ready home is just what you’ve been waiting for! Situated in the highly coveted Green Valley neighborhood, this desirable model backs to a beautiful greenbelt and features 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1,546 sqft of living space. Enter through the enclosed front courtyard, a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. The light and bright kitchen has been updated with designer tile countertops & backsplash, added cabinetry providing plenty of storage and counter space, upgraded appliances, and tile flooring. The huge living room boasts a cozy fireplace and a slider leading to the PRIVATE, extra-large back patio w/ gate access to the greenbelt. All of the carpeting in the house has been replaced with new wood-like laminate flooring. The downstairs primary bedroom has its own sliding door to the back patio and includes 3 closets, as well as an attached bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. There is an additional downstairs bedroom with tile flooring and a large window that lets in ample sunlight. Walk upstairs and you will find the 3rd and 4th oversized bedrooms, both with closet organizers & views of the greenbelt, and full bath. This spectacular home also offers an abundance of additional storage space in the huge attic AND a two-car garage w/ driveway! The Green Valley community includes 2 clubhouses, 3 pools (2 family & 1 adult), 4 playgrounds, a volleyball court and 21 acres of greenbelt. Enjoy holiday events and decorating contests, a summertime competitive swim team, water aerobics & PiYo classes, Parent + Me play group, and more! Located near the 2 award winning in-tract FVSD schools, shopping, restaurants, golf, a sports complex and all that this coveted Fountain Valley neighborhood has to offer. Hurry and make this property your home before it’s gone!

380 W Wilson Street, Costa Mesa, 92627 3 Beds 3 Baths | $779,990 | Townhouse | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Highly sought after end unit with Park Views!!! Updated 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse in the Wilson Park Townhomes Community of Costa Mesa. This 1,544 sqft tri-level home features no one above or below. Gorgeous engineered wood flooring, natural light & high ceilings throughout. The main level features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and large sliding doors that lead to a private patio. The contemporary kitchen is located on the 2nd level and includes a modern tile backsplash, stainless appliances & park views. Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen and overlooks the lower level living room. Updated bathroom and an additional room, perfect for a home office or 3rd bedroom, complete the second level. The master suite is located on the third level and features dual walk-in closets and a private balcony. The master bathroom has been completely remodeled with custom flooring, dual sinks, designer shower tile and an infinity shower door. One additional light and bright bedroom with a large walk-in closet, a full bath, laundry area, and ample storage, complete the upper level. Ground-level, direct access, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near the community pool & spa. Centrally located near the 55 and 405 freeways. This unit sits adjacent to Wilson Street Park and is in close proximity to John Wayne Airport, shopping, and restaurants! Less than 3 miles to the beach!!! Call today to schedule a showing!

22 Swift Court, Newport Beach, 92663 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,225,000 | Townhouse | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here's a wonderful chance to own an extensively remodeled 3 bedroom Newport Crest home with a peek ocean view. Upgrades galore including remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, custom built-in cabinetry, upstairs washer and dryer, top of the line Viking appliances, Dutch door and more. With a flowing floor plan and high ceilings, this will be considered one of the best opportunities in Newport Beach. Property is an end unit and has a 2 car private driveway. Contact local expert, Scott Singer for a private tour (949)294-8484.

10779 Chere Court, Fountain Valley, 92708 2 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Townhouse | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Completely remodeled and upgraded townhome in Fountain Valley’s gated Fountain Park Planned Unit Development (PUD) with swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ area and countless greenbelt and walkways. This 2 BR, 1.5 BA, 1161 SF home w/2 car garage has it all including newly installed premium rigid core vinyl plank flooring that looks like natural wood, recessed lighting, fresh interior paint, dual pane windows and newer hardware throughout; spacious living room/dining area with fireplace, coat/storage closet and half bath with granite topped vanity; newly remodeled kitchen with garden window, white cabinets, MSI granite counters w/ backsplash, stainless steel sink, stove, microwave and dishwasher; adjacent breakfast nook with slider to private patio with newer composite decking for outdoor enjoyment; indoor laundry closet with hookups for full size washer and gas or electric dryer; stairway to upstairs landing with substantial linen/storage cabinet; 2 large bedrooms each with newly installed carpet and ceiling fans and dual closets; remodeled jack and jill bathroom with newer built-in vanity with granite counter, dual sinks and combo tub/shower. Fountain Park is conveniently located across Edinger from popular Mile Square Regional Park with 18-hole golf course, volleyball courts, sports fields, picnic areas, lake for fishing/boating and jogging/bike trails. Nearby schools include highly rated Thomas Paine elementary, Sarah McGarvin intermediate and La Quinta high school. Seller is providing a one-year home warranty.

