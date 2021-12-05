ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into home ownership in Spokane with one of these condos

 5 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Spokane condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

809 W Main, Spokane, 99201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,500,000 | Condominium | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Exquisite condo designed by Toni Brannon w/the build executed by Gunder Construction featuring 2.5 bds, 3 bths, 3440 ft/2 plus 2 storage areas (200 ft/2) for a total of 3640 ft/2. Top-notch finishes include wide plank oak flrs, 2 sided lighted glass climate controlled wine wall, Graff bthrm plumbing fixtures, Quartz counters in the kit, bths, & lndry, flush:baseboards, electrical outlets, HVAC, & lights. On the main flr is the mstr suite w/French doors, built in dressers, dbl sided gas fp, lg wlk-in closet, Quartz walls framing the bth, dbl sinks, wlk in tiled shower & heated flrs. Other amenities include 15' ceilings over the kit, DR, & LR rm as well as Lindsey Adelman Agnes chandelier hanging over dining tbl, engineered floating stairs hovers in space, Italian marble lining the powder rm & accents the kit backsplash & under counter on kit island, Sonos AV & 85" HD TV in LR, central vac, & Samung w/d. Secured access, 24 hr security, RPS concierge, & 2 heated secure garage spots.

For open house information, contact Kari Aquino-Hayes, John L Scott, Inc. at 509-455-8600

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202114874)

956 E Calkins, Spokane, 99208

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This immaculate townhouse condo is move in ready. It has a monthly HOA of $262 that includes water, garbage, sewer, roof, siding, lawn care, and snow removal. Enjoy the cozy fireplace or all the amenities that are so close to this convenient location. This well cared for condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, new large back deck and new flooring throughout.

For open house information, contact Jessica Clark, Windermere City Group at 509-323-2323

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202124707)

1828 W Riverside, Spokane, 99201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $895,000 | Condominium | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2006

VIEW! Panoramic unobstructed views of the Spokane River, Peaceful Valley, City skyline, and Kendall Yards. Quality built condominium located in historic Browne's Addition. Secured access building with elevator and underground heated garage (2 car park spaces). Spacious living room with gas fireplace and sliders to tiled 290' covered lanai with glass rails. Primary suite with jetted tub, mud set tiled shower, walk-in closet with built-ins. Includes 60' private storage on garage level. Separate EV meter.

For open house information, contact Bob Cooke, R.H. Cooke & Associates at 509-327-2282

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121233)

165 S Post, Spokane, 99201

2 Beds 1 Bath | $370,000 | Condominium | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Fantastic Joel Building Condo. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with a nice open concept. Assigned, inside parking. Southern unit (no RR Tracks!). With Corner window views to West and South Spokane. LOTS of natural light. Polished concrete floors, tall ceilings forced air heating & cooling. Convenient downtown location just above Churchills Restaurant. Guest parking out front. Live just blocks from the Davenport and everything Downtown has to offer. Building has locked access and an Elevator!

For open house information, contact Brandon Marchand, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202125141)

