Take a look at these homes on the market in West Palm Beach

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

225 Bella Vista Way, Royal Palm Beach, 33411 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 2003

***4/3/3 on Lakefront with Pool in Desired Community of Bella Terra. This beautiful single-story home in a cul-de-sac offers a large open floor plan with split rooms and vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Master bedroom leads directly to the screened patio with water views overlooking the jacuzzi overflowing into the pool. Fabulous Florida lifestyle feel. Bella Terra development has pool, clubhouse, 24/7 virtual gate security, playground, tennis and basketball courts.***

220 Cambridge I, West Palm Beach, 33417 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Condominium | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1972

2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath corner unit overlooking one of the satellite pools. View the pool from the dining area, 2nd bedroom and balcony. Building is in the back and overlooks a small canal and vacant land. Amenities include buses, clubhouse with pools, theater, library, card rooms, billiards, etc. Activities go around the clock. 55+ community. There is a manned gate 24/7 and you can always see golf carts running around checking landscaping and such. Call for a showing today!!! $89,000.

4672 Clemens Street, Lake Worth, 33463 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 2010

3 Bedroom / 2 bath single family home in Greenacres. Pull up to a large driveway that can accommodate four vehicles, and walk around to the private side entrance. Tile throughout the living spaces and sliders off the kitchen leading to a fenced in, private patio. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great location, just west of Military Rd, with easy access to I-95, The Turnpike, shopping, dining and more.

926 S C Street, Lake Worth Beach, 33460 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Price just reduced! Great starter home or investment opportunity. Nicely updated, new granite countertop with custom backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances and new AC unit in 2020. Recently painted inside and out. All new doors House has accordion shutters throughout. Very large back yard with room for a pool and completely fenced in. Easy access to I-95, 10 minutes to beautiful Lake Worth Beach and 5 minutes to Lake Osborne.

