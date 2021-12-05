ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 5 days ago

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vwwZ_0dEhipxu00

225 Bella Vista Way, Royal Palm Beach, 33411

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 2003

***4/3/3 on Lakefront with Pool in Desired Community of Bella Terra. This beautiful single-story home in a cul-de-sac offers a large open floor plan with split rooms and vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Master bedroom leads directly to the screened patio with water views overlooking the jacuzzi overflowing into the pool. Fabulous Florida lifestyle feel. Bella Terra development has pool, clubhouse, 24/7 virtual gate security, playground, tennis and basketball courts.***

For open house information, contact Timothy Taft, KW Reserve Palm Beach at 561-966-4000

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10762109)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091rI9_0dEhipxu00

220 Cambridge I, West Palm Beach, 33417

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Condominium | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1972

2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath corner unit overlooking one of the satellite pools. View the pool from the dining area, 2nd bedroom and balcony. Building is in the back and overlooks a small canal and vacant land. Amenities include buses, clubhouse with pools, theater, library, card rooms, billiards, etc. Activities go around the clock. 55+ community. There is a manned gate 24/7 and you can always see golf carts running around checking landscaping and such. Call for a showing today!!! $89,000.

For open house information, contact Mary K Schiltz, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 561-810-8379

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10723122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nf5Pg_0dEhipxu00

4672 Clemens Street, Lake Worth, 33463

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 2010

3 Bedroom / 2 bath single family home in Greenacres. Pull up to a large driveway that can accommodate four vehicles, and walk around to the private side entrance. Tile throughout the living spaces and sliders off the kitchen leading to a fenced in, private patio. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great location, just west of Military Rd, with easy access to I-95, The Turnpike, shopping, dining and more.

For open house information, contact Daniel DeMott, KW Innovations at 561-735-3000

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10747319)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt7Iz_0dEhipxu00

926 S C Street, Lake Worth Beach, 33460

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Price just reduced! Great starter home or investment opportunity. Nicely updated, new granite countertop with custom backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances and new AC unit in 2020. Recently painted inside and out. All new doors House has accordion shutters throughout. Very large back yard with room for a pool and completely fenced in. Easy access to I-95, 10 minutes to beautiful Lake Worth Beach and 5 minutes to Lake Osborne.

For open house information, contact Maria Funk, Highlight Realty Corp/LW at 561-641-6787

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10749576)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Kw Reserve Palm Beach
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
241
Followers
613
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy