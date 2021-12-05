Step into home ownership in Grand Rapids with one of these condos

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Grand Rapids or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Grand Rapids, pulled from our classifieds:

7500 Boulder Bluff, Jenison, 49429 2 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Condominium | 1,038 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Main level condominium located in Boulder Bluff community offers desirable location. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Condo features nice kitchen cabinets, laminate floor in dining area and master bedroom, tile flooring in master bath and 2nd full bath and Nice carpet throughout. Living room sliders open to patio area. Extra closets offer nice storage and Master bedroom walk in closet is ideal. This building includes laundry area & shared gathering room. HOA fees cover heat, yard maintenance, snow removal, basic cable, carport, and private storage area in basement & Shared amenities. Shared amenities include: Shuffleboard, tennis courts, outdoor pool, gathering area plus community building. HOA has first right of refusal & HOA requires background check at a required buyer meeting prior

For open house information, contact Alicia M Kramer, RE/MAX Lakeshore at 616-836-7640

8327 Woodhaven Drive Sw, Byron Center, 49315 2 Beds 2 Baths | $415,900 | Condominium | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Location! Location! Location! Eagle Creek homes is proud to present Unit #12 in the highly sought after Condominiums at Railview Ridge. This condo development is in a highly accessible location and is close to shopping, dining, and the Kent Trails. The home boasts a great layout with and open concept Gourmet Kitchen, Dining and Great Room. The Master suite is a true oasis with dual vanities separated stool and shower. The Master Bath leads into a walk in closet which leads directly into the laundry room. The main floor also has a 2nd bedroom for your guests or can be an office. Don't miss out on this home and all it has to offer.

For open house information, contact Eric L DeVries, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

2027 Ter Van Drive Ne, Grand Rapids, 49505 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Condominium | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Gorgeous wooded setting in the city! This extremely spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Condominium is the perfect place to enjoy nature's peace, while still having the ability to entertain friends and have the perks of city living with Knapps corner being right down the road. When you walk into the home you'll see the kitchen which opens up to an open living area. Off the back side, it goes out to the upper level patio overlooking the Dean Woods pond. The primary bedroom w/ dual closets extendsoff of the living area. After a few steps you'll come to the main bathroom, laundry hooks ups, as well a guest bedroom which rounds out the main level. As you go downstairs you come to your fully finished basement equipped with a full bathroom, huge bedroom, additional living area, bonus room, large storage/work/utility room and additional walk out patio. There is tons of storage throughout this large condo. Work bench and file cabinet in the bonus room is negotiable.

For open house information, contact Brandon A Ryan, 616 Realty LLC at 616-272-3707

3104 Old Kent Road Se, Kentwood, 49512 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Carefree living at its best can be found in this well kept 3BR, 2 Full BA walkout ranch style condo. This beautifully maintained condo is sure to please. The main floor includes the kitchen, eating area, spacious LR, with sliders leading to the light filled 3 season room with magnificent views of the pond and wildlife. 2BR's and 1 full BA and 1 car garage finish off this level. The walkout LL features include an inviting family room with FP and new flooring and sliders leading to the patio area. Finishing off this level is the 3BR and second full bath, laundry and storage area. You will not want to miss this condo in the lovely Castle Villa development. Possession to be on January 15th at 9am. Showing to be on Weds, Thurs, and Friday from 2pm-5pm and Saturday from 10am - 1pm. Showings to be on Weds, Thurs, and Friday from 2pm-5pm and Saturday from 10am-1pm. Seller has directed the listing agent to hold all offers until 3pm on 10/6 and will present that evening. Thank you

For open house information, contact Stephen P Robrahn, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (FH) at 616-957-0700