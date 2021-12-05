These condos are for sale in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Rochester’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

54 Wood Run Commons Pvt., Rochester, 14612 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1987

PREMIUM LOT. Absolutely Move in Condition, Nothing to do but enjoy. Gorgeous Eat-in-Kitchen with new backsplash in 2018, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Sliding Doors off Dining Room to New Deck (2019) overlooking serene Smith Creek. Rare Find. Hardwood Floors, Entire interior painted in 2017. New Central Air 2017. H2O 2018. New Fireplace Surround in 2019 also Refrigerator 2019. Master Bath Brand New in 2018 55inch Tv plus surround sound. Cathedral Ceilings. All New vertical blinds throughout. Lower Level office or could be 3rd bedroom with sliding doors to patio. Beautifully Landscaped Front yard with open porch. Great Closet Space and storage. Deck work order in to be stained in the spring. This one shows pride of ownership. Delayed Neg offers due November 16th at 7pm

32 Chesterton Ct, Fairport, 14450 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome To The Beechwoods Community! A Rarely Available 1280 SF End Unit W/2 BR, 1.5 BA On Small Cul-De-Sac, Backing To Secluded Wooded Area. Walk To Beechwood Park & Town Of Perinton Trails. Open Concept & Spacious Light Filled Kitchen/Dining Area W/Breakfast Bar, Pergo Flooring, Newer Dishwasher (’19) & LOTS Of Cabinet Space…Perfect For Entertaining! Slider Off Dining Area Opens To Back Deck Overlooking Serene Woods & All That Nature Has To Offer. 1st Floor Also Offers Large Living Room & Half BA, Both Ready For Your Finishing Touches. On The 2nd Floor You’ll Find One Of The Largest Owner’s BR In The Beechwoods W/Vaulted Ceilings, Skylight, Walk-In Closet, Separate Entrance To 2nd Floor BA & A 2nd Private Balcony! 2nd BR Is Also Generously Sized W/Large Closet. Partially Finished Basement W/W&D Included. Many Updates Including NEW Heat Pump (’20), NEW Windows (’16), Siding & T/O Roof (’16). Rare 2 Car Garage! Low Fairport Electric! Don’t Miss This One…Open House Fri 12/3 4:30pm-6pm & Offers Due Sunday, 12/5 At 5pm.

15 Lost Mountain, Rochester, 14625 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,500 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fantastic Penfield location conveniently walking distance to Panorama Plaza for these side-by-side condos being sold individually or combined. (See R1375163) Enjoy the open dining room/living room floorplan for this 2 bed/1.5 bath Apartment-style condo. Galley style kitchen. Wonderful views from a private balcony! Secure on site laundry, underground garage parking space including a storage locker. Well landscapted complex with plenty of parking. HOA fee includes ALL UTILITIES……. heat, electric, water, A/C, garbage, and all Exterior Maintenance. Maintenance free living! Being sold AS-IS. All contents remain.

158 Seasons, Webster, 14580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level town homes currently under construction at Scenic Village in the village of Webster. These 2-bedroom, 2-bath town homes feature no-step entries from the front door and the attached 2-car garage. Other features include a vaulted two-story foyer, 9 ft. ceilings, spacious dining room and living room with access to a covered rear porch, electric fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, and full basement. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscaping, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to area retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other area amenities.

