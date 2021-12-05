ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester News Flash

These condos are for sale in Rochester

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 5 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Rochester’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Rochester condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm3jx_0dEhinRg00

54 Wood Run Commons Pvt., Rochester, 14612

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1987

PREMIUM LOT. Absolutely Move in Condition, Nothing to do but enjoy. Gorgeous Eat-in-Kitchen with new backsplash in 2018, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Sliding Doors off Dining Room to New Deck (2019) overlooking serene Smith Creek. Rare Find. Hardwood Floors, Entire interior painted in 2017. New Central Air 2017. H2O 2018. New Fireplace Surround in 2019 also Refrigerator 2019. Master Bath Brand New in 2018 55inch Tv plus surround sound. Cathedral Ceilings. All New vertical blinds throughout. Lower Level office or could be 3rd bedroom with sliding doors to patio. Beautifully Landscaped Front yard with open porch. Great Closet Space and storage. Deck work order in to be stained in the spring. This one shows pride of ownership. Delayed Neg offers due November 16th at 7pm

For open house information, contact Richard J. Greco, RE/MAX Realty Group at 585-248-0250

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1377734)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TT4MB_0dEhinRg00

32 Chesterton Ct, Fairport, 14450

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome To The Beechwoods Community! A Rarely Available 1280 SF End Unit W/2 BR, 1.5 BA On Small Cul-De-Sac, Backing To Secluded Wooded Area. Walk To Beechwood Park & Town Of Perinton Trails. Open Concept & Spacious Light Filled Kitchen/Dining Area W/Breakfast Bar, Pergo Flooring, Newer Dishwasher (’19) & LOTS Of Cabinet Space…Perfect For Entertaining! Slider Off Dining Area Opens To Back Deck Overlooking Serene Woods & All That Nature Has To Offer. 1st Floor Also Offers Large Living Room & Half BA, Both Ready For Your Finishing Touches. On The 2nd Floor You’ll Find One Of The Largest Owner’s BR In The Beechwoods W/Vaulted Ceilings, Skylight, Walk-In Closet, Separate Entrance To 2nd Floor BA & A 2nd Private Balcony! 2nd BR Is Also Generously Sized W/Large Closet. Partially Finished Basement W/W&D Included. Many Updates Including NEW Heat Pump (’20), NEW Windows (’16), Siding & T/O Roof (’16). Rare 2 Car Garage! Low Fairport Electric! Don’t Miss This One…Open House Fri 12/3 4:30pm-6pm & Offers Due Sunday, 12/5 At 5pm.

For open house information, contact Susan E. Glenz, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1380153)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykAO0_0dEhinRg00

15 Lost Mountain, Rochester, 14625

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,500 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fantastic Penfield location conveniently walking distance to Panorama Plaza for these side-by-side condos being sold individually or combined. (See R1375163) Enjoy the open dining room/living room floorplan for this 2 bed/1.5 bath Apartment-style condo. Galley style kitchen. Wonderful views from a private balcony! Secure on site laundry, underground garage parking space including a storage locker. Well landscapted complex with plenty of parking. HOA fee includes ALL UTILITIES……. heat, electric, water, A/C, garbage, and all Exterior Maintenance. Maintenance free living! Being sold AS-IS. All contents remain.

For open house information, contact Theresa A. Nunan, Parham Properties, LLC at 585-645-8500

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1375157)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kw8VI_0dEhinRg00

158 Seasons, Webster, 14580

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level town homes currently under construction at Scenic Village in the village of Webster. These 2-bedroom, 2-bath town homes feature no-step entries from the front door and the attached 2-car garage. Other features include a vaulted two-story foyer, 9 ft. ceilings, spacious dining room and living room with access to a covered rear porch, electric fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, and full basement. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscaping, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to area retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other area amenities.

For open house information, contact Rose Gabriele-Angell, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1327296)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Condos#Urban Living#Landscaping#New Central Air 2017#Bath Brand New#Cathedral Ceilings#Neg#Re Max Realty Group#The Beechwoods Community#Pergo Flooring#Newer Dishwasher
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
440
Followers
583
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy