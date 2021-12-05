ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Riverside market now

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 5 days ago

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOpEz_0dEhilgE00

1054 Ardmore Street, Riverside, 92507

2 Beds 1 Bath | $431,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This Riverside one-story home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact BEN BRAKSICK, OPENDOOR BROKERAGE INC. at 951-783-4838

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21206732)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqVyM_0dEhilgE00

9241 Stephanie Street, Riverside, 92508

5 Beds 3 Baths | $649,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Absolutely a Wonderful Home in the Best Neighborhood!! Highly Desirable Largest Floor plan with 5 bonus room / bedroom and 3 full baths. Award-Winning School district with elementary, middle and high school all distinguished schools! NO HOA fees!! All new complete Kitchen renovation! Extra large Lot with plenty of room for over-sized Pool! Just a short distance to Bergstrom Park, shopping, restaurants, and more! An amazing opportunity to Live the Dream every day!!!

For open house information, contact David Hurwitz, Pacific PlatinumPropertiesInc at 949-468-0880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21239699)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSFxZ_0dEhilgE00

11911 Ivy Lane, Moreno Valley, 92557

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Single story home in Moreno Valley. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large backyard.

For open house information, contact RYAN MCKEE, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 951-384-6600

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21253341)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2HTz_0dEhilgE00

19890 Lenisha Lane, Riverside, 92508

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This two story, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home located in the most desirable neighborhood in Riverside. Original owner of 18 years.

For open house information, contact LIAN SERGEANT, KELLER WILLIAMS RIVERSIDE CENT at 951-776-5700

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21195292)

