Take a look at these homes on the Riverside market now

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1054 Ardmore Street, Riverside, 92507 2 Beds 1 Bath | $431,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This Riverside one-story home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact BEN BRAKSICK, OPENDOOR BROKERAGE INC. at 951-783-4838

9241 Stephanie Street, Riverside, 92508 5 Beds 3 Baths | $649,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Absolutely a Wonderful Home in the Best Neighborhood!! Highly Desirable Largest Floor plan with 5 bonus room / bedroom and 3 full baths. Award-Winning School district with elementary, middle and high school all distinguished schools! NO HOA fees!! All new complete Kitchen renovation! Extra large Lot with plenty of room for over-sized Pool! Just a short distance to Bergstrom Park, shopping, restaurants, and more! An amazing opportunity to Live the Dream every day!!!

For open house information, contact David Hurwitz, Pacific PlatinumPropertiesInc at 949-468-0880

11911 Ivy Lane, Moreno Valley, 92557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Single story home in Moreno Valley. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large backyard.

For open house information, contact RYAN MCKEE, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 951-384-6600

19890 Lenisha Lane, Riverside, 92508 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This two story, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home located in the most desirable neighborhood in Riverside. Original owner of 18 years.

For open house information, contact LIAN SERGEANT, KELLER WILLIAMS RIVERSIDE CENT at 951-776-5700