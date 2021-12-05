New Orleans-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1527 Fourth Street, New Orleans, 70130 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,069,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,751 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Handsome 1920's townhouse style home in the heart of the Garden District - premier address on a great block between St Charles Ave and Prytania St. 2811 sf main house has traditional floor plan with a charming light filled sun porch and large kitchen; four bedrooms/two baths up. 940 sf ground level one bedroom apartment or guest suite with private entrance. Landscaped patio and gated parking for two. Location is as good as it gets - half block to the Avenue, one block to coffee and shopping at The Rink!

6878 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, 70124 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming home in prime Lakeview location on a corner lot with a beautiful pool! This beauty is modern with many elegant touches throughout. Beautiful lighting, gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, irrigation system and lighting in the gardens, and much more! Upstairs loft/bonus room would be a great office or playroom! Side double driveway that leads to garage, which could also be used as a pool house. Second floor of garage has bedroom and bath. Great home for entertaining!

239 Helios Avenue, Metairie, 70005 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,921 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Move in ready Old Metairie 4 bed 3.5 bath on oversize lot with detached office/gym! This house checks all the boxes: updated, move in ready, open concept eat in kitchen with oversized island, breakfast area and family room, beautiful large master suite with dual sinks and shower. Beautiful backyard, turfed with subsurface drainage, ample interior and exterior storage. Detached climate controlled office/gym, perfect for office, man cave, she shed or gym! Reno/addition: 2015. Open House Sat 11/6 12-2pm.

973 Oak Avenue, Harahan, 70123 3 Beds 3 Baths | $488,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Location, location! Don't miss this stunning 2.5 year old home located in Harahan. IMMACULATE, large primary bedroom with an exquisite en suite bathroom w/ soaking tub on lower level. Two spacious bedrooms plus LARGE "mancave/gameroom" with wet bar that can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed. This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot with 3+ car driveway & an OVERSIZED GARAGE w/ soaring 14ft ceilings. WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR ready for hurricane season. Screened in patio. This home has it ALL!

