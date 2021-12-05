ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

House hunting in Baton Rouge? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 5 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Baton Rouge condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Baton Rouge, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zprJz_0dEhii2300

2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, 70820

2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,500 | Condominium | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Hidden Gem that has been renovated in gated complex only minutes from LSU. Enjoy an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink, and brand-new flooring upstairs. The downstairs has plenty of space to entertain in the large open area and additional half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 2 ensuite baths. Washer/Dryer and Full-size Refrigerator to remain with the property. Super low maintenance with private patio.

For open house information, contact LISA MARTINEZ, RE/MAX ALLIANCE at 985-626-1561

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2322486)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWtoy_0dEhii2300

7111 Village Maison Court, Baton Rouge, 70809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance living in this newer construction, GATED subdivision in the middle of BR! Village Charmant is an active lifestyle community offering a fitness center, a multi-purpose room with billiards and card tables, a catering kitchen, a pool and patio area, beautiful grounds including a walking and biking trail that wraps around a scenic stocked pond. Meet your new neighbors at one of their planned social events that includes ice cream or coffee socials, crawfish boils, game and card nights or movie nights. This custom built, single owner, one level condo offers a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and nice natural lighting. Kitchen boasts slab granite counters, gas cooktop, upgraded under cabinet lighting and a large pantry. There is also a separate sunroom/flex space with wall to wall windows. Split floor plan with a generous sized private master suite. Guest bedroom and bath and a 3rd bedroom/office is located on the other side. Tons of storage, 2 car attached garage, private patio area in the rear overlooking a wooded tree line. A fabulous place to call home! Call Katherine Coghlan for more details 225-610-6069

For open house information, contact Katherine Coghlan, Burns & Co Inc at 225-752-3100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-NAB21008017)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Condos#House Hunting#Home Ownership#Lsu#Washer Dryer
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
504
Followers
568
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy