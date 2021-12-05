House hunting in Baton Rouge? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Baton Rouge condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Baton Rouge, pulled from our classifieds:

2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, 70820 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,500 | Condominium | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Hidden Gem that has been renovated in gated complex only minutes from LSU. Enjoy an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink, and brand-new flooring upstairs. The downstairs has plenty of space to entertain in the large open area and additional half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 2 ensuite baths. Washer/Dryer and Full-size Refrigerator to remain with the property. Super low maintenance with private patio.

7111 Village Maison Court, Baton Rouge, 70809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in None

Low maintenance living in this newer construction, GATED subdivision in the middle of BR! Village Charmant is an active lifestyle community offering a fitness center, a multi-purpose room with billiards and card tables, a catering kitchen, a pool and patio area, beautiful grounds including a walking and biking trail that wraps around a scenic stocked pond. Meet your new neighbors at one of their planned social events that includes ice cream or coffee socials, crawfish boils, game and card nights or movie nights. This custom built, single owner, one level condo offers a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and nice natural lighting. Kitchen boasts slab granite counters, gas cooktop, upgraded under cabinet lighting and a large pantry. There is also a separate sunroom/flex space with wall to wall windows. Split floor plan with a generous sized private master suite. Guest bedroom and bath and a 3rd bedroom/office is located on the other side. Tons of storage, 2 car attached garage, private patio area in the rear overlooking a wooded tree line. A fabulous place to call home! Call Katherine Coghlan for more details 225-610-6069

