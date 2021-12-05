Check out these Honolulu homes on the market

(Honolulu, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Honolulu. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

848 Puuikena Drive, Honolulu, 96821 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,888,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Rarely available in gated and secured Hawaii Loa Ridge, this home was built in 2018 on a spacious 8,300 sq ft lot! This luxurious 3 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage and driveway home features a full kitchen upstairs and wet bar downstairs. A spare room downstairs can be used for an office or guest room. Landscaped backyard features a tiled pool, in house sauna and open entertaining space. Hawaii Loa Ridge association presents nearby hiking trail, BBQ area, tennis courts, entertainment room, and playground for all to enjoy.

2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, 96826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,280,000 | Condominium | 2,881 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Rarely available Penthouse at Parkside Tower! This two-story unit sits on the Mauka-Ewa corner with both mountain and ocean views and the benefits of the trade winds! The living room features double-heighted windows and the unit has a private rooftop deck over 980 sf with a spa. Finishes include split system ACs, wood laminate and LVP flooring, quartz counters and more! Parkside Tower is the gem of Moiliili with 8 guest parking stalls, secured access, pet-friendly, direct access to the park, heated pool, sauna and more. Low maintenance fee for this unit! Yes, the building has sprinklers and upgraded sewer piping. This unit is a must see!

361 Kailua Road, Kailua, 96734 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,089,000 | Condominium | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Don’t miss this stunning 3 bedroom unit in one of the newest buildings in Ka Malanai (completed in 2017). This condo features an open floor plan with a large kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, that leads directly into the dining area and living room, a perfect space for entertaining. You won’t want to pass up this beautiful primary bedroom with a custom walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom w/ soaking tub, double sinks and large shower. More features for this unit include, central AC, FOB’d elevator, bike storage, courtyard BBQ’s and guest parking. Extra storage on lanai is an added bonuses to this desirable floor plan. Just a short distance to Kailua beach where you can swim, kayak and paddle board and a short stroll to Kailua town for shopping & dining, this is an ideal location!

98-707 Iho Place, Aiea, 96701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $456,000 | Condominium | 2,487 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Split level end unit in Colonnade on the Greens Complex with 2 parking. The complex has lot of Amenities for your enjoyment. The unit does need repair but priced to sell.

