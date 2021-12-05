ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

On the hunt for a home in Tulsa? These houses are on the market

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 5 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6547 E 60Th Street, Tulsa, 74145

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Peaceful neighborhood, with mature trees. This three bedroom, two bath home has two living areas and a formal dining area. Lots of charm and room to roam. This home has a rear entrance garage with lots of storage. And a nice size yard with large patio.

3726 W 107Th Street North, Sperry, 74073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Make This House Your Home! 1 acre lot, 3 Bedroom house, 2 living areas, corner fireplace. Oversized 2 car garage with garage apartment. This property is being Sold "As Is"

10211 N 119Th East Avenue, Owasso, 74055

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Spacious home in Owasso, very well maintained. Split plan with open living and kitchen. Updates throughout. Clean, ready to go! Across from neighborhood park & basketball court. Absolute charmer!

4810 E 112Th Street, Tulsa, 74137

4 Beds 4 Baths | $647,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,852 Square Feet | Built in 1994

You'll love this exquisite South Tulsa home! Located in highly desirable lexington! Jenks schools/Southeast Elem. Lg corner lot w/ 3 car garage. Plantation shutters, wine cellar, office/5th bedroom down. Spacious main suite on 1st floor, patio access, wallk-in closet, private wet bar, luxurious BA w/ heated floors. Amazing kitchen w/ granite, lg island, double oven, butlers pantry, wine fridge, planning desk, & pantry. Laundry Rm w/ sink & drop zone. Roof 2008. Alarm & sprinkler systems. Park like yard!

