These condos are for sale in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Pompano Beach’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Pompano Beach, pulled from our classifieds:

750 Ne Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton, 33431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well located condo on SW second floor corner with good views and has a deeded 30ft dock (Dock #7 with electric and water), walk to the beach and shops. Building has a new sea wall, new ac unit and pool. Parking space included (space # 32). Storage unit comes with condo. Lease OK w/Restrict

6010 S Falls Circle Dr, Lauderhill, 33319 2 Beds 2 Baths | $177,900 | Condominium | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom -2 Bathroom Condo in Falls Of Inverrary! Open Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, New A/C Unit, and Water Heater, Fully Upgraded Large Bathrooms! Huge Balcony With Spectacular Garden and Creek Views From This Second Floor Unit! Covered Garage Next to Spacious Storage Conveniently Located Right Under The Condo.

9061 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, 33322 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,999 | Condominium | 590 Square Feet | Built in 1978

GREAT UNIT, 55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY.

62 Fanshaw B, Boca Raton, 33434 1 Bed 2 Baths | $109,999 | Condominium | 715 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Century Village: Clean and well maintained, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, nice 2nd floor lake view, nice vinyl floors, 2 new toilets indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, billiards, game room, courtesy bus service and so much more.... gated community 24/7 WITH SECURITY GUARDS 55+.......... PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AN REAL ESTATE INVESTOR ONLY. LEASED OUT FOR 1K A MONTH UNTIL 4/30/22. TENANT HAS INDICATED HE WOULD LIKE TO LIVE IN THE UNIT THE REST OF HIS LIFETIME. LAST MONTH RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT WOULD BE CREDITED TO YOU AT CLOSING, TURN KEY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT. BUYING THE PROPERTY AT 89,999 WILL EARN YOU A 5% CASH FLOW Plus appreciation at a 5% cap rate. YOUR BUYING THE PROPERTY BELOW THE COST TO BUILD.

