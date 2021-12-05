ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Nashville

Nashville Times
 5 days ago

(Nashville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nashville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iZyz_0dEhibqy00

6694 Clearbrook Dr, Nashville, 37205

4 Beds 3 Baths | $819,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful West Meade home offering 4 bdrm/2 1/2 Ba. nestled among 2.85 acres of ultimate privacy. New: Hardwoods, Carpets & Paint. Newer: Roof, Double Pane low-e insulated windows, insulated garage doors, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Chimney Cap, Gutter Guards, Stamped Concrete Patio & front walkway. Garage is heated & cooled w/ 600 sq. ft. easily converted for more living space Glassed in sun porch offers beautiful views. Wireless alarm system paid thru April 2022 .

For open house information, contact Kathy Abernathy, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2635477)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfeix_0dEhibqy00

608 Hannah Ridge Ct, Antioch, 37013

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,827 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful traditional 3BR home in Stanford Village! Vaulted entry and living room open to dining and kitchen. Breakfast table and formal dining space with sliding glass doors towards patio yard. Primary bedroom and laundry down with spacious bonus, bedroom and king sized third bedroom. Well maintained and great floor plan with two car garage and 2 HVAC units. Larger cul-de-sac lot and featured view to enjoy view of trees off back patio. Welcoming wrap around front porch. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Jana Brown, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11994374)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TwQX_0dEhibqy00

2109B Sadler Ave, Nashville, 37210

3 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Centrally located in Woodbine, this original 1940 bungalow offers incredible accessibility to town paired with great affordability. 3 bed 1 bath and large eat-in kitchen overlooking private back yard. Plenty of potential for investor, first time home buyer or future development. Property Sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact John Clayton, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2632467)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXlMl_0dEhibqy00

507 Armistead Pl, Nashville, 37215

3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Single level living redone to the 9's. No stairs to enter the main level all the way to the back balcony. Open concept home but with a traditional feel. Enjoy a serene view off of the balcony. This home was professionally renovated with designer Beth Haley and the homes spares no expense! Storage is abound in this house and the lower level 3rd bed and bath opens the door to guests or anyone who would like a cool sub level bedroom or movie room!

For open house information, contact Chip Wilkison, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2599027)

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
