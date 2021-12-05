ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

House hunt Virginia Beach: See what’s on the market now

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 5 days ago

(Virginia Beach, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iuGd_0dEhiayF00

6481 Bridle Way, Norfolk, 23518

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Lakeside oasis in the heart of a Norfolk. Set on a 19K sqft lot with 125 linear feet of frontage on Lake Whitehurst in highly sought after Glengariff, a premier neighborhood w/only 96 homes. Thoughtfully updated and maintained this home includes a huge covered outdoor living area, a sleek new eat-in-kitchen with quartz counter tops, shaker cabinet, a massive living/dining/sitting room area with a wood burning fireplace, a gorgeous sunroom, new flooring throughout 1st floor, a new roof, new electrical panel, extensive new landscaping, a 2 car attached garage, and two new sheds.

For open house information, contact Katie Howlett, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10408777)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm1XE_0dEhiayF00

1516 Rush Street, Norfolk, 23502

4 Beds 3 Baths | $344,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful like new home with fully fenced yard. Boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the dining room and large family room. Near the base and only 5 minutes to IKEA and the outlet malls. This house is a must see!!! Call before its gone!

For open house information, contact Lucy Traylor, Iron Valley Real Estate Hampton Roads at 757-645-9700

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10412709)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr9Lo_0dEhiayF00

236 Upperville Road, Virginia Beach, 23462

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Delightful home in the heart of Virginia Beach, close to highways, shopping and hospital. Currently tenant occupied with expected move-out 12/31/21. Tenants open to staying with willing investor buyer desiring income property. Home is cozy and warm with living room, generous size kitchen and dining room, family room and converted garage space usable as office/study or other purpose. Large fenced yard with privacy fence offers room for pets and kids to play. Nice deck to enjoy the sunshine! Large detached garage can store all your stuff with room for a car or two and more! Set up your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Heather Platz, The Real Estate Group at 757-961-9090

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10411891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnZ9u_0dEhiayF00

3055 Blitz Court, Virginia Beach, 23453

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute well maintained 3 bedroom townhome. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Diana Kasmark, Prodigy Realty at 877-977-7115

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10408788)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Real Estate
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Open House#Bhhs Towne Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
422
Followers
629
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy