House hunt Virginia Beach: See what’s on the market now

(Virginia Beach, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6481 Bridle Way, Norfolk, 23518 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Lakeside oasis in the heart of a Norfolk. Set on a 19K sqft lot with 125 linear feet of frontage on Lake Whitehurst in highly sought after Glengariff, a premier neighborhood w/only 96 homes. Thoughtfully updated and maintained this home includes a huge covered outdoor living area, a sleek new eat-in-kitchen with quartz counter tops, shaker cabinet, a massive living/dining/sitting room area with a wood burning fireplace, a gorgeous sunroom, new flooring throughout 1st floor, a new roof, new electrical panel, extensive new landscaping, a 2 car attached garage, and two new sheds.

For open house information, contact Katie Howlett, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

1516 Rush Street, Norfolk, 23502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $344,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful like new home with fully fenced yard. Boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the dining room and large family room. Near the base and only 5 minutes to IKEA and the outlet malls. This house is a must see!!! Call before its gone!

For open house information, contact Lucy Traylor, Iron Valley Real Estate Hampton Roads at 757-645-9700

236 Upperville Road, Virginia Beach, 23462 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Delightful home in the heart of Virginia Beach, close to highways, shopping and hospital. Currently tenant occupied with expected move-out 12/31/21. Tenants open to staying with willing investor buyer desiring income property. Home is cozy and warm with living room, generous size kitchen and dining room, family room and converted garage space usable as office/study or other purpose. Large fenced yard with privacy fence offers room for pets and kids to play. Nice deck to enjoy the sunshine! Large detached garage can store all your stuff with room for a car or two and more! Set up your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Heather Platz, The Real Estate Group at 757-961-9090

3055 Blitz Court, Virginia Beach, 23453 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute well maintained 3 bedroom townhome. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Diana Kasmark, Prodigy Realty at 877-977-7115