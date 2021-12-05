House hunting in Bakersfield? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Bakersfield’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Bakersfield, pulled from our classifieds:

2000 Ashe Road, Bakersfield, 93309 2 Beds 2 Baths | $282,000 | Condominium | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious condo in South West Bakersfield available. Two bedrooms plus a den, the open layout is functional for different needs. Many updates have been done over the years. Kitchen counter tops, appliances, and new windows just to name a few. Enjoy the community pool and tennis court, or relax on your covered patio. Make your appointment today to check out the features first hand!

5101 Hunter, Bakersfield, 93309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Condominium | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Absolutely beautiful one of a kind home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 1,360 sqf, built on 1970, new paint, cozy fireplace, nice breakfast area, undoor utility room, Central AC, incredible uncovered patio, exquisite community inground pool, close to shopping mall, easy access to freeway, and more.

2604 Pinon Springs Circle, Bakersfield, 93309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great first time home buyer unit, ground level access. Master Bedroom suite with Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen on the main floor all bedrooms upstairs. Huge Community Pool up to 10' deep to cool off in these Hot Summer Days. Close to Schools, Grocery Stores, Transportation and Cal State Bakersfield. Enjoy nearby Shopping and Entertainment at Valley Plaza and The Market Place only minutes away.

5500 Dunsmuir Road, Bakersfield, 93309 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,700 | Condominium | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Charming Condo! Great Location! A perfect fit for a first time buyer or a bachelor's pad delight! Desirable location! Has 2 bedrooms and a loft, 1 bath! Come and view!

