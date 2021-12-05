ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salt Lake City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salt Lake City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

26 W 7500 S #2, Midvale, 84047

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,123 Square Feet | Built in 2000

"OPEN HOUSE Saturday Dec 4 @ 11:00am - 1:00pm" Updated Midvale Main Floor Condo! The entire unit has been updated with new laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has updated white cabinets and new quartz countertops which makes everything bright and perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet and on-suite full bathroom. Access to the patio is also in the master bedroom. The two additional bedroom are good size with nice closets. The. main full bathroom is extra large with lots of storage. There is also laundry hookups inside the unit. There is an additional storage closet just outside the front door with the number 2 on the door.

For open house information, contact Dawn Wolfe, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1782453)

7937 S 2940 W, West Jordan, 84088

4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1985

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. ALL OFFERS DUE BY SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2021 AT 12PM. Gorgeous, cozy & unique designed home located in a quiet West Jordan neighborhood. Access to a beautiful park right out your back yard. This home has a walkout basement and can easily be upgraded to a second living space. Centrally located within minutes of Jordan Landing, Bangerter Highway, schools and plenty more. Fully fenced with private backyard. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from county records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

For open house information, contact Olivia Bostwick, Engel & Volkers St. George at 435-275-8002

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1780560)

662 W 3Rd Ave, Midvale, 84047

2 Beds 1 Bath | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Welcome home! Hidden Gem in the heart of Midvale right off main street! 2 Bedroom 1 bath, with updated bathroom & kitchen! Nice office area, and private patio in the backyard. This is a must see!! Sellers need a 60-Day Lease Back. Home is being sold as-is. All information herein is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Buyer is responsible to verify all listing information, including square feet/acreage, to buyer's own satisfaction. Showings to start Friday.

For open house information, contact Kasandra Martinez, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1782366)

8179 South 3640 West, West Jordan, 84088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bellows welcomes guests with its grand entryway and wide hall leading to the spacious great room.. This open concept home was designed with the most discerning buyer in mind. The bright, gourmet kitchen provides a large island, eat in area and an abundance of windows. This home is perfect for entertaining or enjoying an evening at home with a good book. Personalize the Bellows to better suit your needs by turning the flex space into an office, bedroom, nursery, studio or formal living room.

For open house information, contact Matt Jensen Garbett Homes

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1846235)

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

