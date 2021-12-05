Urban living in Raleigh without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(RALEIGH, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Raleigh, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Raleigh, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

128 Charter Court, Cary, 27511 2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Townhouse | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful updated-townhome for investment or owner occupier in highly desirable Cary Location. Wonderful and quiet community. Open concept living space with fireplace. Walking distance to Rex hospital and Greenway, close to Downtown Cary, RTP, I40/440, Shopping and Trader Joes. Two assigned parking spaces. 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath. Upgraded first and second floor, including kitchen, granite countertops, bathrooms, new floors, new stair-carpet, fixtures and appliances. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

For open house information, contact Ginter Senfeldas, Cary-Raleigh Realty, Inc. at 919-426-1854

7902 Yester Court, Raleigh, 27615 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Fantastic single story townhouse in the ideal location. Large rooms and flowing layout. Fireplace in the living room adds charm! Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Newer light fixtures. Brand new hot water heater. Newer roof and HVAC. Plenty of storage area in the home. Additional back patio storage area. Fenced in back yard. Wooded and private subdivision very close to any shopping, dining and entertainment ever wished for.

For open house information, contact Jill Booth, Be Home Realty at 919-307-9808

3249 Lynn Road, Raleigh, 27613 4 Beds 4 Baths | $493,126 | Townhouse | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS# 2409854 REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS ADDED. February Completion! The Elmhurst three story townhome lives with a gracious open floor plan and spacious living areas that radiates comfort and encourages entertainment. The main floor is bright and open where the kitchen overlooks the casual dining and gathering room. The top floor owner’s suite shows off a luxurious bath with dual vanities and large walk-in-closet. Structural options added: guest suite ilo flex, gourmet kitchen, seat at owner's bath shower.

For open house information, contact Asya LeBeau, Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. at 919-380-7223

5758 Three Oaks Drive, Raleigh, 27612 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1979

A Rare Find! End Unit Townhome in the heart of Raleigh. Enjoy being minutes away from North Hills, major highways, shopping, tons of restaurants, and leisure activities. Walk to Shelley Lake! This recently renovated home features LVP flooring throughout, new roof, new drywall and insulation, new fixtures, fresh interior paint, new HVAC ductwork, HVAC, and electrical. Kitchen boasts new cabinets, new Granite counters, and appliances. Plenty of room to entertain on the spacious deck. Won't last long.

For open house information, contact Angie Cole, A Cole Realty LLC at 919-578-3128