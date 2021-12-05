ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Urban living in Raleigh without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 5 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Raleigh, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Raleigh, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUDz2_0dEhiWOD00

128 Charter Court, Cary, 27511

2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Townhouse | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful updated-townhome for investment or owner occupier in highly desirable Cary Location. Wonderful and quiet community. Open concept living space with fireplace. Walking distance to Rex hospital and Greenway, close to Downtown Cary, RTP, I40/440, Shopping and Trader Joes. Two assigned parking spaces. 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath. Upgraded first and second floor, including kitchen, granite countertops, bathrooms, new floors, new stair-carpet, fixtures and appliances. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

For open house information, contact Ginter Senfeldas, Cary-Raleigh Realty, Inc. at 919-426-1854

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2408173)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wewC6_0dEhiWOD00

7902 Yester Court, Raleigh, 27615

2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Fantastic single story townhouse in the ideal location. Large rooms and flowing layout. Fireplace in the living room adds charm! Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Newer light fixtures. Brand new hot water heater. Newer roof and HVAC. Plenty of storage area in the home. Additional back patio storage area. Fenced in back yard. Wooded and private subdivision very close to any shopping, dining and entertainment ever wished for.

For open house information, contact Jill Booth, Be Home Realty at 919-307-9808

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2419709)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xaaV_0dEhiWOD00

3249 Lynn Road, Raleigh, 27613

4 Beds 4 Baths | $493,126 | Townhouse | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS# 2409854 REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS ADDED. February Completion! The Elmhurst three story townhome lives with a gracious open floor plan and spacious living areas that radiates comfort and encourages entertainment. The main floor is bright and open where the kitchen overlooks the casual dining and gathering room. The top floor owner’s suite shows off a luxurious bath with dual vanities and large walk-in-closet. Structural options added: guest suite ilo flex, gourmet kitchen, seat at owner's bath shower.

For open house information, contact Asya LeBeau, Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. at 919-380-7223

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2409854)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxHrR_0dEhiWOD00

5758 Three Oaks Drive, Raleigh, 27612

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1979

A Rare Find! End Unit Townhome in the heart of Raleigh. Enjoy being minutes away from North Hills, major highways, shopping, tons of restaurants, and leisure activities. Walk to Shelley Lake! This recently renovated home features LVP flooring throughout, new roof, new drywall and insulation, new fixtures, fresh interior paint, new HVAC ductwork, HVAC, and electrical. Kitchen boasts new cabinets, new Granite counters, and appliances. Plenty of room to entertain on the spacious deck. Won't last long.

For open house information, contact Angie Cole, A Cole Realty LLC at 919-578-3128

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2411150)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#The Living Room#Living Space#Townhome#Hoa#Rtp#I40 440#Home Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
233
Followers
587
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy