Colorado Springs, CO

Single-family homes for sale in Colorado Springs

 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Colorado Springs area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Colorado Springs area:

315 S Main Street, Fountain, 80817

1 Bed 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1895

This home built in 1895 is set on a beautiful .67 acre parcel. Amazing trees and flowing meadows. Best part this is zoned RMU, so has a multitude of uses. There is also a large shed included on the property.

For open house information, contact Kerry A Brill, Merit Company Inc at 719-596-7800

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-2673598)

15 Newport Circle, Colorado Springs, 80906

5 Beds 4 Baths | $759,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,851 Square Feet | Built in 1971

To say that this home has been updated is an understatement! Rebuilt from the ground up, this home has been given brand new everything - helical piers, electric, plumbing, drywall, flooring, etc. The perfectly manicured lawn will greet you from the road and, as you enter the property, you'll say hello to real hardwood flooring, trim, and handrails. The upper level gives you a master bedroom and adjoining bathroom, as well as 2 other bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Kitchen and living area walkout to the brand new deck, spanning the entire length of the home. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom walk out to decks as well. On the lower level, you'll find a second kitchen and living area that attach to the garage and walk out to a lower patio. There is a bedroom, hall bathroom, as well as yet another master bedroom with an incredible adjoining 5 piece master bath! With a beautiful soaking tub and spacious stand alone shower, this is sure to be your oasis. Just blocks away from grocery stores, restaurants, and the Creekwalk development, this home nestled in Broadmoor terrace is sure to be a show stopper! Detailed list of updates and renovations attached to listing. All work has been permitted.

For open house information, contact Olivia Vogts, Venterra Real Estate LLC at 719-368-7639

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-5147903)

4903 Joseph Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916

2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Show and Sell this Clean Bi-Level in Valerie Acres with some updates. Birch hardwood flooring and some tile accents throughout this great starter home or investment property, newer cabinets, gas range, microwave, frig! New exterior Paint! Enjoy life without an HOA, close to Powers Corridor, shopping, restaurants, easy commute to CS Airport and more! Nice big fenced backyard for family gatherings and pets!

For open house information, contact Terry A Davis GRI QSC , 00005136-ERA Shields Real Estate at 719-593-1000

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-4365231)

520 Corte Amino, Fountain, 80817

4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Introducing this newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bi-Level home with an enormous lot. NEW interior and exterior paint. NEW stainless steel appliances. NEW carpet and flooring throughout. NEW concrete driveway. NEW bathrooms. The kitchen has beautiful solid surface counter tops with a tile back splash. The drawers and cabinets are soft close. The kitchen walks out to the upper deck complete with power and lighting, ready for entertaining. The lot includes space for your boat or RV and a shed with electricity. Home is located on a cut de sac, and is walking distance to the grade school park. While minutes from Ft Carson gate 20, this home still provides privacy and no pesky HOA. See for yourself!

For open house information, contact Robert E Crawford, 00055801-RE/MAX Real Estate Group LLC at 719-599-8500

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-2569001)

