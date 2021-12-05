Check out these townhomes for sale in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Omaha’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

617 Center Street, Omaha, 68108 2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mark Hinrichs, M: 402-850-4201, mhinrichs@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Welcome to Dahlman Rows! These townhomes are nestled in an established neighborhood just south of downtown/Little Italy and east of Little Bohemia. All units have a welcoming covered front porch and a rooftop deck, affording stunning views. Large 2 car garage on the main level. 2nd story has a drop zone, powder room, an open kitchen and living room ideal for entertaining. 3rd story has 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms, plus stackable washer/dryer. On the penthouse level, you will find a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large primary bathroom, and access to the rooftop deck. Rooftop decks include connections for gas grills and water spigots. You will love the convenience of low maintenance and the ease of living in new construction. Quality built with James Hardie Prefinished siding, Kohler fixtures throughout, LVT flooring, and quartz countertops. New elementary school close by at 10th & Pine to be complet

For open house information, contact Mark Hinrichs, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

3508 Comstock Avenue, Bellevue, 68123 3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Chrissy Bushnell, M: 402-850-7713, chrissy@theigniteteam.com, https://www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Adorable townhome in Golden Hills is ready for its new owner! Cozy up to the fireplace in the living room and enjoy the vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile floor & tile backsplash, and beautiful cream-colored cabinets. The primary bedroom features a 3/4 en-suite bathroom and hardwood floors. A second bedroom and bathroom can be found on the main floor. In the lower level you will find new carpet and paint throughout, a spacious living area, laundry room, bedroom with tile floors and another bathroom. Neutral paint colors and large windows can be found throughout the home. Relax on the freshly painted back deck and overlook the yard with partial fence and mature trees. This home is truly low maintenance-- snow removal and lawn mowing are included in the HOA fee! Enjoy the shops and restaurants at nearby Twin Creek Plaza and just a few miles away is Offutt

For open house information, contact Chrissy Bushnell, Platinum Realty LLC at 888-220-0988

12916 S 28 Avenue, Bellevue, 68123 2 Beds 4 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Jess Hartzell, M: 402-707-3370, Jessica.Hartzell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - A home that truly shows pride of ownership the minute you walk in the door. 2 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car townhome. A spacious living room with a white washed brick fireplace, bay windows and vaulted cieling with skylight. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms. Primary bedroom features vaulted cieling, walk-in closet and newly remodeled primary bathroom with double vanity and an additional 3/4 bathroom. Large family room in the lower level where there is also a non-conforming bedroom and 3/4 bath. Snow removal and lawn care provided by your association. Enjory mature trees and landscape from your covered deck. Convenient loaction close to highway 75 and offutt air force base.

For open house information, contact Jess Hartzell, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

834 S 112 Plaza, Omaha, 68154 3 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Townhouse | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Bud Thomsen, M: 402-212-2821, bud.thomsen@kwElite.com, https://kwELITEcolumbus.com - Townhouse in a gated community in a convenient, private location. The expensive projects have been handled—newer roof, windows replaced throughout with Pella windows; deck off the main floor has been rebuilt; a window was added to the dining room for extra light; and the kitchen appliances have been replaced within the last 2 years. Large living room with balcony overlooks the colorful backyard landscaping and the lower-level family room steps out to another private conversational patio area. This lovely home has large rooms, a lot of storage, access to clubhouse and pool, and is in a great location.

For open house information, contact Bud Thomsen, kwELITE Real Estate at 402-769-3842