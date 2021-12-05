Take a look at these homes on the market in Kansas City

(Kansas City, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7309 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Lot 23 A New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 23 A is an Outer Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $2000. Estimated Completion December 1, 2021. Stained Cabinetry featured thru out Building 23

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

12210 E 68Th Terrace, Kansas City, 64133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,730 | Single Family Residence | 2,276 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom build job. Walls being set 10-6-20.

For open house information, contact Sally Moore, Keller Williams Platinum Prtnr at 816-525-7000

7134 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, 64132 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Stunning ranch home ready for you. Everything has been done! SO MUCH NEW! New windows, roof, stainless steel appliances, electrical, plumbing, fence, luxury quartz countertops, etc. This home is ready for its new owner. Perfect for everyone! Investor, first time buyer or someone downsizing. Original hardwoods have been brought back to life and the patio and fenced in back yard is perfect for pets. This is the definition of turn key ready! Own for less than rent!

For open house information, contact Omar Herrera, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

4342 Ne 83Rd Terrace, Kansas City, 64119 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great 2 bedroom townhome backs to private rock wall with nicely landscaped patio area. New carpet thruout and new luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen/entry/1/2 bath & guest bath. Master bedroom/bath updated 8/2020 with porcelain tile flooring in bath/closet area. Nice sized bedrooms - both with private baths and walk-in closets. All appliances stay including washer/dryer in bedroom level laundry room. Nice open plan with fireplace in Living Room. One car garage with opener. Well maintained - shows really well! EASY LIVING! NO MAINTENANCE! HURRY!! This will sell quickly!

For open house information, contact Cindy Onelio, RE/MAX Innovations at 816-454-6540