ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

House hunting? Check these Washington townhomes

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re on the market for a home in Washington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Washington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CTDX_0dEhiRya00

2133 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $563,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-0032)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1T7P_0dEhiRya00

2227 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $584,970 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-0018)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnJpm_0dEhiRya00

2218 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $524,990 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-4017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115sVQ_0dEhiRya00

2221 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $561,970 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-0021)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
floridaweekly.com

House Hunting

This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage cul-de-sac home with county water and sewer in the highly sought-after community of Deep Creek is move-in ready. It has bee remodeled extensively with updated kitchen and baths, including new appliances and fixtures plus new pavers on the lanai. The spacious open floor plan...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Connecticut

Q&A: Checking in on The Housing Market

The wild housing market is still going strong as we enter the second winter of this pandemic. But there are some signs that things are stabilizing. According to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a home was up more than 7% in October of this year, from the year before. It rose from about $280,000 to $300,000. Inventory is down nearly 31%.
HARTFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Beautifully Renovated Townhome in Sought-After Georgetowne North

This elegant, sun-filled 2465 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Georgetowne North has the feel of a single family house, yet it offers the ease of condominium living. Entertain guests in the sophisticated, spacious living room with fireplace. French doors open to the large deck which overlooks the picturesque pond – BBQ heaven!
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
KXLY

The 10 Hottest U.S. Cities for Buying and Selling Homes in 2022

Have your eye on a new house out west? You’re not the only one. The mountainous western states are well-represented in Realtor.com’s new ranking of the hottest housing markets in 2022: Salt Lake City, Boise and Spokane are the top three cities, and Seattle is also in the top 10.
SPOKANE, WA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

New residential, commercial real estate developments eyed for west Tupelo

Tupelo • A local real estate mogul is poised to construct a new high-end subdivision on the city's rapidly growing western side. Tommy Morgan, owner of Tommy Morgan Realty, told the Daily Journal that the project will sit on about 11 acres of property on West Jackson Street Extended and feature eight commercial lots and 12 residential lots on Coley Road.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Townhomes#Housing Market#Design#Hoa#Woodmore Overlook Sales
Miami Herald

Buy or rent a home in South Florida? Real estate experts have the answer

Contemplating whether to buy or rent a home in South Florida? Three real estate experts say you should rent since they anticipate eventual price decreases on houses for sale. Residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties would be better off renting now and saving to buy later after steep housing prices, already softening in certain cities, further decline. That’s according to the latest Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University’s quarterly report released Wednesday comparing the costs of buying and renting.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers look for solutions to affordable housing crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Housing is considered affordable if it costs less than 30% of a household’s income, but nearly 900,000 Florida households are paying more than half of their monthly income on housing. That’s one of many statistics portraying Florida’s growing affordable housing crisis state senators heard in a committee...
FLORIDA STATE
probuilder.com

Zillow's 2022 Housing Predictions

The housing market for 2022 will sustain high demand and a strong sellers market from the year prior, predicts Zillow, but home prices will gradually decelerate after peaking in 2021. Though most market conditions will remain the same into the new year, buyers may begin to see less competition as prices grow at a much slower pace.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
235
Followers
614
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy