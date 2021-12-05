House hunt Oklahoma City: See what’s on the market now

(Oklahoma City, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oklahoma City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1005 Nw 1St Street, Moore, 73160 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come see this newly remodeled home in Moore. This home has 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms along with an extra room (converted part of garage) that can be a bedroom, extra living space, or can function as to your needs. The home features all new flooring, new interior and exterior paint, newer light and plumbing fixtures throughout. The kitchen has new countertops and new vent hood. Let's go see this one soon!

2728 Ne 15Th Street, Oklahoma City, 73117 3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1950

INVESTOR opportunity in convenient location!! Large corner lot and 1,200+ sf of interior space featuring 3 nicely sized bedrooms, open living area and big kitchen with eating space. Only minutes to I-35, I-40 OKC Zoo, Adventure District, Lost Lakes, and Edwards Park. Schedule your showing today!

12404 Sardonyx Drive, Oklahoma City, 73170 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 2022

One of Oklahoma City's premier builder offers this magnificent 4 bed 3 bath beauty in a great location. Quartz countertops throughout, open floor plan, modern kitchen with dual ovens, gas outside vented cook top, island, and FOUR car garage are just some of the many features. The master features a bath with 6' whirlpool tub, stand alone shower with seat, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. There will be an 8' iron front door entrance. Price includes sod, fencing, and 2 garage door openers. Don't miss this chance to pick your own colors on your new dream home.

721 E Bellview Drive, Midwest City, 73130 3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Amazing home that is move in ready! Close to everything the East Metro provides. Tinker, shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. Spacious corner lot with a detached one car garage. This home is ready for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and completely redone. Plumbing is update with Pex and PVC, Siding is all concrete with new exterior paint. Home is on a private will and septic system and has been extra insulated so utilities will be manageable. The current owners reconfigured the utility room and made it an inside space adding 88ft (MOL) to the living space (See appraisal page). Please, come and see this one for yourself! What a great place to call home. ***Multiple offers received. Seller's have asked for final and best by 9:00pm on Friday.***

