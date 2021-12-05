ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Homes for sale in Memphis: New listings

 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Memphis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Memphis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1806am_0dEhiOZd00

832 Voorhees Road, Hamilton, 38111

5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,915 Square Feet | Built in None

Nestled on a 2+ ac lot in Highland Grove Subdivision in Harris County! This home boasts an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms or bonus room over the garage perfect for a "Man Cave". Inviting foyer entry leads to a formal dining room adjoining the butlers pantry that's perfect for those family gatherings and lots of storage with walk in pantry. Great room features a custom ceiling, built-in bookcases and gas fireplace! Spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a large breakfast room! Master suite with his/hers closet, whirlpool tub and large walk in tiled shower. An abundance of outdoor areas to entertain at include deck and above ground pool overlooking private back yard. The screened porch is great to spend those days at and not worry about getting bugs in! Also, a chicken coop is already set up to get chicken and start having fresh eggs daily! Property has a creek as well. This great family home is a must see!

For open house information, contact K. Williams & M. Williams, Coldwell Banker / Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis at 706-256-1000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-189478)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Epdam_0dEhiOZd00

7255 Greenbrook Parkway, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $252,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Southaven! This home offers vaulted ceilings with beautiful wood beams in the living room, a built in hall tree in the eat in kitchen, and a spacious rec room up stairs. This home has so much to offer! It is perfect for entertaining with its large living room. Also, you are able to enjoy the peace right out the back door on your private dock. Perfect for fishing or relaxing.

For open house information, contact Alexis L McNabb, Keller Williams Realty - Ms at 662-892-4000

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4000930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLREY_0dEhiOZd00

8418 Chesterfield Drive Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 3 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Awesome one owner home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a large yard, Great for a first time homebuyer or investor. Walking distance to Southaven schools. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Susan Hayes, Best Real Estate Company, Llc at 662-540-5011

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4002479)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cpHX_0dEhiOZd00

1448 Town & Country, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Well maintained home and in a quite subdivision

For open house information, contact Judy Ketchum, Dream Maker Realty at 662-893-3232

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4000134)

