House hunt Tampa: See what’s on the market now

(Tampa, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tampa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2024 E New Orleans Avenue, Tampa, 33610 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home to Southeast Seminole Heights. A neighborhood full of amazing restaurants and breweries, dog parks and dog bars, antique shops and boutiques, this is the perfect place to call home. The moment you step inside this BRAND NEW construction home, you’ll immediately fall in love with the no maintenance lifestyle. Complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two dedicated living rooms, the spacious layout will surprise you compared to the 100 year old bungalows this neighborhood is famous for. The chefs kitchen is truly a dream, complete with 42 inch lighted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and high end quartz countertops. You can sleep safe and sound knowing your home is pre-wired for home security, as well as internet and cable tv. The family room and primary bedroom have sliding glass doors that lead out to your spacious backyard. Storage is no issue here, as each bedroom is equipped with custom built closets. If you want to live in The Heights but aren’t interested in the maintenance a historic home requires, look no further. With endless entertainment, just like NOLA, it’s no wonder Seminole Heights is consistently voted the best place to live in sunny Tampa Bay.

1704 E Poinsettia Avenue, Tampa, 33612 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Back on the Market (Buyer fell through) Look no further because your hard to find 3 bedroom 2 bathroom affordable Tampa home is here. This property was completely renovated in 2016, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a roof. The square footage of the home was well utilized, allowing it to have spacious bedrooms. It's convenient location places it close to retail, restaurants and even amusement parks (Busch Gardens/Adventure Islands!) Downtown Tampa is also only a 20 minute drive from the property. You may also like the large fenced back yard with a sizable detached storage shed. With all this home has to offer at an affordable price it won't last long. Schedule your private tour today!

3416 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, 33611 5 Beds 5 Baths | $860,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,306 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Construction. To be built. UPDATE: ONLY 1 LOT LEFT - LOT #1 WITH 'FOR SALE' SIGN IN FRONT Experience quality construction and superior craftsmanship by Southerlyn Homes. Renderings and floor plan are of one of the homes to be built in this development. Pre-construction buyers can work directly with our architect to design their custom home. Floor plan shown features an open concept living, kitchen, and dining area, double master (4 bedrooms total) and 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, laundry/ mudroom downstairs, bonus room upstairs, and an oversized office to accommodate the growing desire and need to work from home. Standard specifications include two story block, 18 SEER HVAC units, Icynene spray foam insulation, impact windows throughout, 7.25” crown molding, window casings, solid wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, 10 ft ceilings downstairs/9.5 ft upstairs, custom landscaping and irrigation packages, brick-pavered driveway, and high-end finishes. Available upgrades include tile or metal roof, Hardie Board Lap Siding, fireplace, outdoor kitchen, gas appliances, dry or wet bar, wine room, pool and spa, pergola, artificial turf, dog wash station in laundry and more. Rare opportunity to build a truly custom home on a deep lot in the highly sought-after Sun Bay South neighborhood of South Tampa. Walk or bike to Ballast Point Park, Bayshore Blvd, and the Tampa Yacht Club. Easy access to the Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge to St. Petersburg and the award-winning St Pete/Clearwater Beaches. Close to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Tampa General Hospital, Downtown Tampa, and all the best shops and dining. No Flood insurance required, No HOA/Deed Restrictions. Contact us today to schedule a consultation. *Renderings shown are for marketing purposes only and may include upgrades. List price is an estimate only and subject to change based on final client selections. Builder reserves the right to make changes. Timeline from contract is 3-5 months for architectural design and permitting and 9-12 months to build. Lot to be subdivided. Once rezoning is complete, new addresses will be assigned. Each lot will be 6,950 SF (50x139) and can accommodate a 2,800-3,200 SF home with room for a pool if desired. For more information visit www.SoutherlynHomes.com.

8517 N 11Th Street, Tampa, 33604 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investor Property 3 Bed/1Bath available with existing tenant paying $1000/month, with lease good through 6/30/2022. Sold As-Is. Do not disturb tenant, Showings available with executed contract during inspection period. Cash buyers only

