Louisville, KY

Top homes for sale in Louisville

 5 days ago

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QflyW_0dEhiLvS00

4455 Charlotte Ann Dr, Louisville, 40216

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome Home! This Brick Ranch beauty is waiting for you! This home has beautiful hardwood floors, galley kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, updated bath room, newly finished basement with a bonus office/media room. Two laundry locations to choose from. Fenced backyard with garden and two car garage. New roof 2019, Florida room and so much more! Call today for your in person or virtual showing!

For open house information, contact Lisa S Thames-Warfield, Keller Williams Louisville East at 502-554-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1600756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4PnH_0dEhiLvS00

3115 Houston Blvd, Louisville, 40220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom bedford stone that has been completely remodeled with inground pool. This beautiful home features: open floor plan with large family room, new windows, soffit and gutters, new HVAC, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, partially finished basement with an additional room that can be used as a bedroom, inground pool, refinished hardwood floors, tile and new vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, 2 updated bathrooms, new lighting fixtures, 2 car attached garage and LOTS more. All new appliances remain: stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The large backyard is perfect for the kiddos and cookouts. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, and expressway. A home owners dream.

For open house information, contact Scott Buckley, Altec Realty LLC at 502-641-8781

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1601623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qlznf_0dEhiLvS00

661 Eastlawn Ave, Louisville, 40211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,301 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Reduced! Come see this lovely Cape Cod that is ready for a new owner. This home has 3 bedrooms. The back bedroom has it own entry door and full bathroom. The home has 2 full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and dining room. The second floor offers a nonconforming bonus space. The laundry and utilities are located in the unfinished walk up basement. Enjoy the enclosed front porch for lots of extra space. This quiet street offers on-street parking or parking off street in a shared driveway. Come See!

For open house information, contact Kristi Jackson, DREAM J P Pirtle REALTORS at 502-458-2722

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1597247)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfoEI_0dEhiLvS00

8612 River Terrace Drive, Louisville, 40258

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Condominium | 1,389 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Very well kept 2 bedroom, 2 full bath shaded patio home in River Forest. Enjoy the walking trails and ponds in this gorgeous complex.

For open house information, contact Amy Haynes, STONEGATE REALTY at 270-422-7970

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058296)

See more property details

