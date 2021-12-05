Step into home ownership in Columbus with one of these condos

(COLUMBUS, OH) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Columbus or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

5738 Beechcroft Road, Columbus, 43229 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Condominium | 810 Square Feet | Built in 1970

First time buyers - Investors! Ready to move into! Low condo fee. All new carpet in upstairs and new vinyl plank flooring in downstairs living room and kitchen. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, full basement. Fenced area with 10x15 patio. Lower level is finished all but carpet. Washer-dryer hookups in basement. Off street parking. Close to freeways, shopping, and bus line.

For open house information, contact Sheila K Tulloch, Signature Real Estate at 614-486-0101

225 John H. Mcconnell Boulevard, Columbus, 43215 2 Beds 3 Baths | $813,000 | Condominium | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live in the heart of the Arena District at Parks Edge Condominiums. Offering one & two bdrm floor plans ranging from 1,500 to 2,900+ SF, Parks Edge North standard finishes include Bosch SS appliances, granite tops, Kohler plumbing fixtures & hardwood flooring. Create a home that is uniquely yours by working with our design team to make your interior finish selections. Enjoy beautiful views of McFerson Commons & downtown Columbus. Parks Edge amenities include 24-hour concierge, a rooftop pool & spa, resident lounge w/catering kitchen, guest suite, fitness center, conference room & attached parking garage. Walking distance to Huntington Park, Crew Stadium, Nationwide Arena, restaurants & parks. Don't miss out on this opportunity to call the 3rd & final phase of Parks Edge condominiums home.

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

1746 Ridgecliff Road, Columbus, 43221 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 2006

It's all about the location! Within walking distance to Upper Arlington's Kingsdale shops and dining! This well maintained, 1st floor condo features 2 nicely sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. The open concept living boasts a great room with gas log fireplace open to a fully applianced chef's kitchen with eating area, dining room and 1st floor laundry. The homeowner spared no expense using upgraded features throughout. A one car garage and patio too! You're not going to want to miss this one.

For open house information, contact Lori A Hicks, Keller Williams Greater Cols at 614-944-5900

509 East Columbus Street, Columbus, 43206 3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Condominium | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Bold, modern, energy efficient and 100% Tax Abated, custom new build condo located in Schumacher Place steps from German Village, Schiller Park and the rapidly developing Parsons corridor. Spacious, open concept with modern polished concrete floor and wood slat wall system, tons of natural light, chef's kitchen with custom Amish cabinetry and plenty of space to entertain. The 3-story metal staircase takes you to the 2nd floor and massive Owner's Suite that is second to none. The two spare bedrooms each have on suite baths. 3rd Floor Skyline roof deck with views of Downtown. Standing seam exterior with stucco and natural wood accents and 2 car detached garage. Energy efficient design including solar panels, high-efficiency Marvin windows, etc. Buyer to choose interior finishes throughout.

For open house information, contact Brandon Baker, NextHome Experience at 614-396-6900