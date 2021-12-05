House-hunt El Paso: What’s on the market

(EL PASO, TX) Looking for a house in El Paso? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

10456 Silvercloud Drive, El Paso, 79924 4 Beds 3 Baths | $173,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Darling two story home located on El Paso's Eastside. This family friendly home is located on a quiet cul de sac and is in close proximity to a lovely park. This gem contains a large tiled family room which adjoins the generous sized kitchen. The cozy dining room area is light and bright and overlooks the backyard area. Downstairs is the master bedroom which contains an en suite bath with tub/shower combo. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms. The back yard area is large and is perfect for family gatherings with family and friends. This home shows pride of ownership and will not last long!! Schedule a viewing today!!!

601 Laramie River Avenue, El Paso, 79932 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Enjoy gorgeous sunrises as you leave for work in the morning. From the driveway, the Franklin Mountains provide a great backdrop that you will never get tired of. 2 living areas allows you to have a formal living room or a separate getaway from the children. Large bonus room upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom as the areas to the left and right can be closed in for a his and hers walk-in closet space. You may also use it as a large kids playroom. Master and 2 additional bedrooms (all upstairs) provide ample space for a growing family. 1/2 Bathroom located between the two living areas. 1 additional full bathroom upstairs for the 2 bedrooms. Master has its own ensuite.

6704 Desert Canyon Drive, El Paso, 79912 5 Beds 5 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,260 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Luxurious Westside home! The backyard oasis features an infinity pool overlooking the valley, 2 outdoor kitchens, a firepit, a tranquil waterfall and mountain views. Entertain in the state of the art movie theatre/stage and fully equipped bar area. The master bedroom boasts an expansive balcony, a temperature controlled wine closet and a luxurious master bath with radiant floor heating. This home also features an office, formal dining and game room. There's space for everyone!

623 Tepic Dr Drive, El Paso, 79912 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a new roof and refrigeration unit as well as new carpet and tile installed throughout the home.

