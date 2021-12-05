ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homes for sale in Milwaukee: New listings

 5 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Looking for a house in Milwaukee? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Take a look at these Milwaukee listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0S6D_0dEhiHOY00

3371 S 7Th St, Milwaukee, 53215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1929

WELCOME HOME charming and well-kept home is ready for its new owners...Main and upper story offer 3 nicely sized bedrooms, office/den, dining room and additional living spaces. Seller's have updated the kitchen with tile flooring and granite top counters. Also, newer windows and carpet. In addition; this property has a partial finished basement that includes the 2nd kitchen (gas h/u), half bath, game room, rec room and a separate mechanical/laundry room. Do you like to host? Great! Outside you will find a patio, 2 decks and a fenced-in yard for your private events. And wait.. a 1.5 detached garage and 1 additional paved parking space too.. Great property ready to be yours! Schedule your private showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fazK4_0dEhiHOY00

3821 S 57Th St, Milwaukee, 53220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1955

LOOK AT THIS! Fully renovated and move in ready. This home has all the finishes you are looking for in a location that is close driving distance to everything. In this nice quiet neighborhood this home features a new roof, new windows, new cabinets, new counters, new appliances, new flooring, and a full newly finished main floor bathroom among other things. Come check this one out, you won't want to miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skqMM_0dEhiHOY00

4666 Skylark Lane, Greendale, 53129

4 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,513 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Fantastic opportunity to own a 4BR 2.5BA with finish basement home in the Village of Greendale, situated on cul du sac, 1/2 acre lot with largebackyard a newly complete deck. Beautiful engineer hardwood floor. Extra space Rec room in the basement. All new appliance.Recently updated living and bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4MFr_0dEhiHOY00

9324 W National Ave, West Allis, 53227

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Check out this well maintained ranch home in a convenient location in West Allis! You'll be welcomed by the 4 Season Room on the front of the house. Spacious Living Room is open concept to formal Dining Room. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, and all appliances are included! There's 2 bedrooms and a full bath that complete the main level. Private yard-- perfect for enjoying those summer and fall days. This home also has a 1 car detached garage. Recent updates include vinyl siding, roof, gutters, and furnace. Hardwood flooring is under carpet per seller. Come see this beautiful and move-in ready home today!

