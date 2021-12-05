ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top condo units for sale in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Cincinnati condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14a9rl_0dEhiGVp00

399 Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, 45215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,500 | Condominium | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Amazing 3 Bedroom Unit In Complex With A Beautiful Wooded Setting. 2 Private Balconies, Equipped Kitchen & Community Pool. Close To Cross County & 15 Min To Downtown. Neutral Decor Throughout. $5000 Decorating Allowance.

For open house information, contact Sue Lewis, Sibcy Cline, Inc. at 513-984-4100

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1723916)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOYDu_0dEhiGVp00

3408 North Bend Road, Green Twp, 45239

2 Beds 2 Baths | $138,900 | Condominium | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Do not miss this immaculate first floor, 2 Bedroom , 2 full bath, move in ready condominium. There is a direct walkout patio with an open view and steps away from access to the attached garage in the building. Condo furnished with all appliances and window treatments. Excellent location to shopping, highways and downtown without losing the privacy from within. Hospital within a mile and public transportation with a block.

For open house information, contact Alphons Veldhuis, Huff Realty at 513-792-3004

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717868)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdSQv_0dEhiGVp00

1313 Rubyhill Lane, Florence, 41042

2 Beds 2 Baths | $227,403 | Condominium | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Taos is a beautifully designed, spacious condo with a private front entry. This condo is located in prestigious Plantation Pointe. Convenient location in Florence, close to shopping, grocery stores and major highways. Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle without any yard work. Go for a walk, or bike ride on the miles of walking trails, or, relax at the community swimming pool. This home features two large bedrooms, an open, inviting kitchen with lots of storage and an island. A one-car attached front entry garage.

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-549118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeymJ_0dEhiGVp00

2121 Sutton Avenue, Cincinnati, 45230

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This beautifully updated condo offers open floor plan living with private wooded views! Many new and updated features including kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, flooring, paint, bathrooms and so much more! Tucked away for privacy yet an easy walk to so much that Mt. Washington has to offer including shops, restaurants and Stanbury Park! Soak in the peace and quiet on one of the two balconies! Agent/Owner

For open house information, contact Donald Nagel, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1723622)

See more property details

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

