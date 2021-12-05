Take a look at these homes on the Jacksonville market now

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

12910 Deep Lagoon Pl E, Jacksonville, 32246 4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,587 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This one owner pool home is ready for a new family to add their own touch and continue the memories! Host the holidays + parties with all the living, dining and outdoor space. The second you walk into this home you feel the warmth. You're greeted with a formal entry + dining as well an additional room that is great for an office, music or play room that leads into the kitchen with views of the pool. The left wing of the home houses 3 guest bedrooms, an updated guest bath and an expansive master suite, which has access to the large heated/cooled back patio. Enjoy your summers in the backyard oasis splashing in the pool, with easy access to the pool bath. The large second half of the yard is ready for desirable guard-gated community of The Woods. Amenities include a pool, playground, tennis,

1007 Ovington Rd S, Jacksonville, 32216 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home offers a modern open floor plan, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Exterior has also been updated with a new roof, a newer three ton high-efficiency HVAC heat pump and fresh paint. Home suitable for owner occupant who plans on improvements and has great potential. Sold-As-Is.

2415 White Horse Rd W, Jacksonville, 32246 2 Beds 2 Baths | $203,000 | Duplex | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1985

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY 6 PM SUN 10/31 Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Move in ready home conveniently located in the Southside area. Tile in main living areas and updated Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the spacious bedrooms. Entire home is light and bright and ready for its new owners! 20 minutes to beach, Downtown and Airport, 10 minutes to Town Center. Greenhouse and storage shed in fenced in back yard are included! New windows and Sliding Glass Door 2017. 40 year roof installed 2011. Additional blown insulation in ceiling makes for low electric bills! Ample pull down stair attic storage accessible in garage. And best of all, no HOA or CDD fees! What are you waiting for!?!

442 W 16Th Street, Jacksonville, 32206 1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 708 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute opportunity in the heart of Jacksonville. Very nice neighborhood centrally located to everything. Recently updated and new air conditioning system. Great opportunity for a first time home buyer or investment property. This will Not last long!

