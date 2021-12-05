ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Jacksonville market now

Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQXuI_0dEhiEkN00

12910 Deep Lagoon Pl E, Jacksonville, 32246

4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,587 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This one owner pool home is ready for a new family to add their own touch and continue the memories! Host the holidays + parties with all the living, dining and outdoor space. The second you walk into this home you feel the warmth. You're greeted with a formal entry + dining as well an additional room that is great for an office, music or play room that leads into the kitchen with views of the pool. The left wing of the home houses 3 guest bedrooms, an updated guest bath and an expansive master suite, which has access to the large heated/cooled back patio. Enjoy your summers in the backyard oasis splashing in the pool, with easy access to the pool bath. The large second half of the yard is ready for desirable guard-gated community of The Woods. Amenities include a pool, playground, tennis,

For open house information, contact TAYLOR WILMETH, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FLORIDA NETWORK REALTY at 904-241-2417

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1133547)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZcdr_0dEhiEkN00

1007 Ovington Rd S, Jacksonville, 32216

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home offers a modern open floor plan, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Exterior has also been updated with a new roof, a newer three ton high-efficiency HVAC heat pump and fresh paint. Home suitable for owner occupant who plans on improvements and has great potential. Sold-As-Is.

For open house information, contact Tareq Arsalla, Engel & Volkers Jacksonville Beach at 904-372-4711

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NFF1143952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XER8I_0dEhiEkN00

2415 White Horse Rd W, Jacksonville, 32246

2 Beds 2 Baths | $203,000 | Duplex | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1985

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY 6 PM SUN 10/31 Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Move in ready home conveniently located in the Southside area. Tile in main living areas and updated Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the spacious bedrooms. Entire home is light and bright and ready for its new owners! 20 minutes to beach, Downtown and Airport, 10 minutes to Town Center. Greenhouse and storage shed in fenced in back yard are included! New windows and Sliding Glass Door 2017. 40 year roof installed 2011. Additional blown insulation in ceiling makes for low electric bills! Ample pull down stair attic storage accessible in garage. And best of all, no HOA or CDD fees! What are you waiting for!?!

For open house information, contact LAURA KERR, JP AND ASSOCIATES REALTORS CITY AND BEACH at 904-402-5462

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1138522)

442 W 16Th Street, Jacksonville, 32206

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 708 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute opportunity in the heart of Jacksonville. Very nice neighborhood centrally located to everything. Recently updated and new air conditioning system. Great opportunity for a first time home buyer or investment property. This will Not last long!

For open house information, contact Kelly Stafford, Engel & Volkers Amelia Island at 904-372-4711

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NNK96627)

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
