Urban living in Tucson without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Tucson, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Tucson, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

6039 S Avenida Las Monjas, Tucson, 85706 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Townhouse | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Perfect starter home! Newly remodeled with new carpets, fresh paint and more! Close to airport, shopping and great schools. Gas stove, high ceilings, large rooms. Leased solar panels to help you save on electric bills.

For open house information, contact Jeaneth Marenco-Martinez, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-544-2335

722 W Drexel Road, Tucson, 85706 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,063 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move in ready 3 bed/2 bath townhouse with fresh paint and new carpet available in Drexel Terrace. Community is conveniently located near the I-19, shopping, restaurants and within easy walking distance of Mission Manor Park. Master retreat includes a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Bianca Jaime Encinas, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290

713 W Rushwood Drive, Tucson, 85704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Excellent location and community Sunset Ridge Townhomes. You will love this 2BR 2BA, 2 Car garage townhome with no neighbor behind. Backs to common area and the pool and clubhouse are just a few steps walk away. Kitchen has butcherblock look countertops, newer appliances, includes fridge. Nice touch of Southwest flair with tile and wood laminate floors (no carpet) and cozy fireplace with custom made tile accents,. Spacious Living & Dining Rooms with high vaulted ceilings. Owner's suite has a full wall closet fitted with California Closet system. Wonderful backyard with citrus trees, special plantings & organic gardening area. HVAC apprx 7 yrs, Poly pipes replaced, areas include 2 pools, (one heated in winters) clubhouse with exercise room, meeting or party room. Pride of ownershi

For open house information, contact Kelly Garcia, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-886-8282

1242 S Camino Seco, Tucson, 85710 3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 1,563 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Rustic charm abounds in this lovely Eastside Tri-Level Town House. The unique floor plan offers two bedrooms and one full bath on the top level. (Brand new carpet in bedrooms and hall.) Ground-level has kitchen/great room with wood-burning bee-hive fireplace, bonus room for extra living space, half bath and large laundry/storage room. Downstairs boasts a spacious master-suite/ additional living area or whatever you choose to make it! This wonderful space has a wood-burning fireplace and addt'l bathroom. Property features walk-in closets, new electric hot water heater, and SO much character! Community has two pools. Seller offering a one-year home warranty.

For open house information, contact Debi Ruetz, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335