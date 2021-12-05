Take a look at these Indianapolis townhomes on the market now

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re on the market for a home in Indianapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Indianapolis, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

6336 Filly Circle, Indianapolis, 46260 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Townhouse | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Rosemont, available in Indianapolis, IN. This spacious paired villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining area and an optional finished bonus room. Designed both for entertaining and comfortable daily living, the large great room is open to the dining area and kitchen. Relax in your primary bedroom retreat and enjoy the luxurious bathroom with shower, double bowl vanity and walk-in closet.All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

4640 Bethel Cove Drive, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Townhouse | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to the Bella Vista, a brand new paired home design, part of our Villa Series. The standard layout of the home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-concept gathering room and kitchen, a veranda, and a two-car garage.

6334 Stallion Way, Indianapolis, 46260 2 Beds 2 Baths | $304,900 | Townhouse | 1,327 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the delightful Ashland! This patio home packs a great deal of punch with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, kitchen with bar top or island and optional finished bonus room. The spacious great room is smartly open to the kitchen and dining room. Get lost in the spacious bathroom and enjoy the double bowl vanity, private commode, large shower and walk-in closet.

8864 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!

