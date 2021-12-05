ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Urban home ownership in St. Louis? These condos are on the market

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 5 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these St. Louis condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgtCa_0dEhiB6C00

7530 Cromwell Drive, St Louis, 63105

2 Beds 1 Bath | $244,900 | Condominium | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Sometimes the perfect home in the perfect location appears, this is one of those times. As if plucked out of a designer magazine, the restoration of this one of a kind condo is breathtaking. Sun filled rooms, neutral decor, updated kitchen for your inner Chef, entertain family and friends while sipping morning coffee or evening libations on the terrace overlooking the manicured surroundings. No detail overlooked, this home was masterfully curated by adding the finest of finishes, luxury lighting, hardwood floors, designer fixtures, in-unit laundry, large bedrooms & exquisite updated full bath. All the work has been completed for you, move in and start living the life you've dreamed surrounded by all you wish to do. Walk to downtown Clayton, Forest Park, St. Louis Art Museum, fine dining, shopping~ live where you play and love where you live. Newer roof & courtyard, secured garage parking with storage, close to highway 40 for easy access to downtown or West County. This is the one.

For open house information, contact Beth Schultz, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21068156)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JvLO_0dEhiB6C00

1114 Lucas, St Louis, 63101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Condominium | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Better follow us towards downtown! 1114 Lucas has the whole STL downtown yellin’ out, “Who that is?” This 2 bed, 1 bath condo will have you feeling like Macklemore himself. Tall ceilings, modern concrete floors throughout, & exposed brick will have this loft stunting on everybody. Open concept living space w/a wall of oversized windows, offer plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops & SS appliances for you to whip up a gourmet meal at the drop of a hat. Spacious bedrooms w/a walk in closet in the master & in unit laundry. Balcony off of the living area to catch some rays. It’s a big condo, that’s a big deal. But wait there’s more. Have you ever felt the warm embrace, of a rooftop POOL above your space?! You will after you buy this downtown darling for a hell of a deal. Plus, you're just a short moped ride to hotspots like Busch Stadium, City Museum, & The Last Hotel. But hurry up because it’s too damn slick, and will go too damn quick! CHEERS!

For open house information, contact Joe VanderPluym, Lou Realty Group at 696-844-7

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21065828)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7QJT_0dEhiB6C00

721 North 17Th, St Louis, 63103

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,403 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Welcome Home! This loft is absolutely stunning! Beaming natural light will greet you at the door. The entry foyer is perfect for a lounge area. You'll appreciate the layout which offers two large bedrooms on opposite ends of the dining and living area. The updated kitchen features granite counters, a large island, custom lighting, & stainless steel appliances. Your primary suite includes a large walk-in closet and spacious spa bathroom equipped with glass double vanities & custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling in the oversized shower. This loft features gleaming wood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, & interior brick. Host guests in the second bedroom or use it as an office while you work from home. Your loft comes with private laundry and one assigned parking spot in the garage. You and your friends will enjoy the views from the community rooftop! Take your four-legged friends to the in-building dog park. Good eats and the City Museum are within walking distance! Schedule your showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Modupe Idowu, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074336)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyXEg_0dEhiB6C00

915 Olive, St Louis, 63101

2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 2,810 Square Feet | Built in 2008

INCREDIBLE NEW PRICE!!! This is an AMAZING space that for the money, cannot be found anywhere else in St. Louis. Hurry up and make your appointments to see this stunning downtown penthouse! Both spatial and functional you will love this layout featuring 20-foot soaring ceilings + an abundance of natural light. The axis of this light-filled home is a modern cable-style staircase that adds to the interplay of light. The 1st floor plays host to a NEWLY DESIGNED KITCHEN (13-ft island), dining and living area with a large bedroom suite. The 2nd floor opens to a 2nd living area, fireplace + 2nd bedroom & bath. Up top, you'll be met with a most impressive view, complemented by entertainment space & PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE with your own hot tub! High-end finishes are found throughout, including ALL NEW FLOORING. A MUST SEE! Bonus is heated garage parking for THREE CARS + Extra private storage! Located in downtown’s premier location with unprecedented amenities you don't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Adam Briggs, RE/MAX Gold VI at 314-756-4070

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21065661)

See more property details

