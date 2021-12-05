ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Check out these homes on the Austin market now

Austin Post
Austin Post
 5 days ago

(Austin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Austin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEnKr_0dEhi9Pz00

10304 Circle (Lot 4) Dr, Austin, 78736

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,551 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a spectacular opportunity to purchase in an exclusive, luxury, private, gated community with VIEWS. All lots are estate-sized with panoramic views. This particular floor plan has 3,551 SF with 4 bedrooms + dedicated study and a POOL. Featuring a detached additional 500 SF heated and cooled finished Studio space! All bedrooms have access to a bath and have walk-in closets. The main living area has exceptional line of sight and every room takes advantage of the views! Owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets as well as opens to outdoor area. This is a semi-custom build, and the buyer will work with the interior designer to select from 5 different collections for this neighborhood; further upgrades are available post contract. Low tax rate of only 1.77% and only 13 miles from Downtown Austin, 11 miles from Downtown Dripping Springs, and 15 miles from Lake Travis. All potential buyers and/or agents must be escorted onto the land with an appointment.

For open house information, contact Adelina Rotar, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11578773)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj4re_0dEhi9Pz00

5617 Nelson Oaks Drive, Austin, 78724

4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Spacious floor plan with lots of room space. Double living room four bedroom upstairs and an office downstairs. Call and schedule your appointment today to view this amazing home. It is owner occupied. New paint on the exterior and interior. Nice Ceramic tile downstairs and wood flooring upstairs. Comes with a nice size storage room in the back yard and nice trees on the front yard. You do not want to miss this nice home.

For open house information, contact Teresa Salazar Urquiza, Realty Texas LLC at 800-660-1022

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-451558)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaShX_0dEhi9Pz00

1102 Walton Ln, Austin, 78721

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This east Austin charmer is ready for move in, all appliances convey. Only 3.8 miles to downtown Austin, this 3 bed, 2 bath is perfect starter home for a single occupant or new family! Close to great restaurants, UT, bus routes, parks and gyms, and easy access to 183 and IH 35. Recently updated kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just spending time with friends and family with an open floor plan. Bathrooms have also been updated with great design and custom hand-built vanities. The large windows and skylights help bring in lots of natural light giving you an outside feel indoors. Being outside is just as enjoyable with a fully fenced-in yard all around and large covered patio off the master bedroom. This is not to be missed, must see, won't last long!

For open house information, contact Raymond Abirached, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11962307)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NY1Kh_0dEhi9Pz00

6202 Thurgood Ave, Austin, 78721

3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,235 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Large Lot in Cul de Sac, Backed to Boggy Creek. Beautiful trails and creek. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, Converted Garage/Flex Room

For open house information, contact Tanya Narvaez, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11967813)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
174
Followers
549
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy