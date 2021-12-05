Check out these homes on the Austin market now

(Austin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Austin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10304 Circle (Lot 4) Dr, Austin, 78736 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,551 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a spectacular opportunity to purchase in an exclusive, luxury, private, gated community with VIEWS. All lots are estate-sized with panoramic views. This particular floor plan has 3,551 SF with 4 bedrooms + dedicated study and a POOL. Featuring a detached additional 500 SF heated and cooled finished Studio space! All bedrooms have access to a bath and have walk-in closets. The main living area has exceptional line of sight and every room takes advantage of the views! Owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets as well as opens to outdoor area. This is a semi-custom build, and the buyer will work with the interior designer to select from 5 different collections for this neighborhood; further upgrades are available post contract. Low tax rate of only 1.77% and only 13 miles from Downtown Austin, 11 miles from Downtown Dripping Springs, and 15 miles from Lake Travis. All potential buyers and/or agents must be escorted onto the land with an appointment.

5617 Nelson Oaks Drive, Austin, 78724 4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Spacious floor plan with lots of room space. Double living room four bedroom upstairs and an office downstairs. Call and schedule your appointment today to view this amazing home. It is owner occupied. New paint on the exterior and interior. Nice Ceramic tile downstairs and wood flooring upstairs. Comes with a nice size storage room in the back yard and nice trees on the front yard. You do not want to miss this nice home.

1102 Walton Ln, Austin, 78721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This east Austin charmer is ready for move in, all appliances convey. Only 3.8 miles to downtown Austin, this 3 bed, 2 bath is perfect starter home for a single occupant or new family! Close to great restaurants, UT, bus routes, parks and gyms, and easy access to 183 and IH 35. Recently updated kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just spending time with friends and family with an open floor plan. Bathrooms have also been updated with great design and custom hand-built vanities. The large windows and skylights help bring in lots of natural light giving you an outside feel indoors. Being outside is just as enjoyable with a fully fenced-in yard all around and large covered patio off the master bedroom. This is not to be missed, must see, won't last long!

6202 Thurgood Ave, Austin, 78721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,235 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Large Lot in Cul de Sac, Backed to Boggy Creek. Beautiful trails and creek. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, Converted Garage/Flex Room

