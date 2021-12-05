Homes for sale in Manhattan: New listings

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manhattan area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Manhattan listings:

80-08 78Th Avenue, Glendale, 11385 3 Beds 2 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful Brick 1 Family w/ Detached Garage & Backyard! Great opportunity for first-time homebuyer! This beautiful solid brick property is located on a quiet residential block in Glendale just one block from Shops at Atlas Park, Myrtle Ave, Dry Harbor Playground and Forest Park. Only 0.3 miles away from PS 113 and 0.4 miles from PS 119. Close to buses, shops, stores, restaurants, gyms, and supermarkets. This property is in great condition and features: - 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms - Entrance foyer with French door that leads to open plan living and dining rooms - Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and access to the backyard - Plenty of closet space and storage, ceiling fans in each room, hardwood floors throughout - Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms on the second floor - Skylight on the second floor - Washer/Dryer Other features include full finished basement with full bathroom, backyard, detached 1 car garage, shared driveway.

For open house information, contact Michael S Bifalco III, Capri Jet Realty Corp at 718-388-2188

153-35 88 Avenue, Jamaica, 11432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,499,777 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Zoning districts: R7A, DJ, C1-2 R7 Zoning has multifamily buildings that can be low rise to somewhat taller apartment buildings. In an R7 zone, you have 2 options for zoning regulations you can height factor zoning or quality housing program. C1-2 Commercial Overlay A commercial overlay is a commercial zoning district mapped in residential zoning districts. These allow for commercial buildings to be built in residential zoning. Check with NYC BLDG DEPT and your ARCHITECT

For open house information, contact Vincent Thompson, Keller Williams Landmark II at 347-846-1200

163-19 88Th Street, Howard Beach, 11414 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,018 Square Feet | Built in 1982

PRIME HOWARD BEACH LOCATION This mini mansion sits on a 60 x 100 lot. It's solid brick and being sold by the original owner. Featuring 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, Fully detached brick with inground pool, cabana, double garage, 2 car driveway and beautiful layout. This home is beautifully maintained and the owner is motivated. All offers through listing broker.

For open house information, contact Josephine Marzullo, Classic Homes & Properties at 718-968-2222

1024 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne, 07002 8 Beds 4 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing Park Views!!! 3 family home that welcomes you with a beautiful brick facade porch. This 8 bedroom and 4 full bathroom, 4,000 square foot house is located across the street from Stephen R. Gregg Park. Featuring lavish hardwood floors in all units and a huge 2 car garage w/ a yard that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home also has a partially finished basement and is conveniently located just blocks from the Light Rail Station and footsteps from the NYC Bus. Oil tank has been removed and we have all documentation. First floor has newer windows and has high ceilings! (Home can be delivered vacant) Put this one on your short list!

For open house information, contact Dani Casais, RE/MAX Realty 9 at 732-364-0300