Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) These Minneapolis townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Minneapolis, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

17993 38Th Place N, Plymouth, 55446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $634,800 | Townhouse | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT New Construction at Perl Gardens in Plymouth! Model Coming Soon!! Beautiful architecturally designed attached Twin Homes located in Plymouth. They all feature one-level living. Gourmet kitchen for entertaining, center island, main-floor second bedroom/den, 4-season porch & large living room with fireplace. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and additional room to grow in the Bonus Area above garage! Open Concept with crown moulding and high ceiling! Master Suite includes a spacious master walk-in closet and private bathroom. Association maintained. Prime location just north of Wayzata on County Road 101 & Medina Road. Wayzata Schools!

6115 Covington Terrace, Minnetonka, 55345 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to this well-maintained side by side townhome surrounded by mature landscaping situated in a woodland setting on a quiet cul-de-sac . Some of the updates are new central AC installed in 2021, granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances and new lighting throughout. The lower level features a large family room with a wood burning brick fireplace, a 3/4 bath with marble tile flooring, a bedroom and walk out access to a brick patio and gardens. The private deck from the dining room offers a pleasant view for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Enjoy nearby golf, parks, bike trails, dining, shopping, recreational Lake Minnetonka and easy access to the freeways all within five miles of your new home!

15640 24Th Avenue N, Plymouth, 55447 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Townhouse | 1,255 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Sought after location just north of Parker's Lake. Near parks and trails. The unit offers vaulted ceilings, large entryway, walk in closet. In 2019 the deck was replaced, all new windows and sliding glass door to the deck were replaced. In the sought after Wayzata school district.

5955 Inland Lane N, Plymouth, 55446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $796,112 | Townhouse | 3,173 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Visit the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes Model #157 at 17115 60th Ave N – Thursday through Sunday 12-6 PM. Custom built by Wooddale Builders, the Elm Creek Meadows neighborhood offers main-level, maintenance-free living at its finest! Our newest model in Elm Creek Meadows, the Harbor floor plan, is perfectly situated on a quiet street and offers the highest quality craftsmanship and today’s designer finishes. You will enjoy an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large south-facing windows filling your home with natural light, a gourmet Kitchen and an inviting Four Season Porch. The walk-out lower level will feature a second Family Room, two Bedrooms, a full bath and options for a future Wet Bar or Exercise Room. There is even room for a game table! Perfectly located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and just minutes from downtown Mpls. With only 2 homesites and shells remaining, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to craft your dream home.

